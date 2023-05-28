Home » Yerry Mina confirmed his departure from Everton
Yerry Mina confirmed his departure from Everton

Colombian Yerry Mina surprised the toffe fans and his compatriots this Saturday, May 27, with a video. In it, Mina confirmed that he will not continue at Everton in England after five years wearing the blue shirt of this Premier League team.

Weeks ago, rumors of Yerry’s possible departure from the Liverpool club had been heard. However, today, he put an end to any rumors and made his departure known through social networks.

The Colombian defender said goodbye to the fans and invited them to attend Sunday’s match against Bournemouth, the club with which they will fight for relegation.

