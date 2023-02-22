In terms of the Euro-unitary offense of the State, the victims of violent intentional crimes committed in Italy are entitled to compensation for damages due to the late transposition of art. 12, paragraph 2, of the Directive 2004/80/CEwhich requires the Member States, with regard to EU citizens and with reference to the events that occurred in their respective territories, to grant the same victims “fair and adequate” compensation.

This compensation must be traced back to the scheme of “contractual” liability for default of the obligation “ex lege” of the State and the basic parametric criterion for its evaluation and liquidation, beyond the possible existence of a greater pecuniary or non-pecuniary damage, is constituted by the amount of compensation that the victim would have received “ab origine” as a life good guaranteed by the obligation of national law to comply with the Directive which was not implemented in a timely manner.

This is what the Supreme Court has decided sentence February 10, 2023, n. 4228 (text at the bottom); in this sense already Cassation, 3, n. 26757 of 11/24/2020, conf. Court of Cassation, 3, no. 26302 of 29/9/2021.

The case

In the present case, an applicant, a victim of the crime of sexual assault and injuries, ascertained with a final conviction, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers sued to obtain compensation for the Italian State’s failure to implement Directive 2004/80/EC.

The Court rejected the request, deeming that the proof of the existence of the causal link between the violation of the obligation on the part of the State and the damage suffered by the injured parties had not been fulfilled, since in any case one of the conditions set by the legislation to obtain compensation, i.e. proof of the insolvency of the person responsible.

Following the appeal, the judge acknowledged the overcoming of the non-compliance of the Italian State for having finally implemented the European directive. However, it rejected the appeal noting the permanence of the requirement of the prior exercise of the compensation action against the perpetrator of the crime (except in cases in which the perpetrator remained unknown or requested and obtained admission to free legal aid).

Damage and Liability

The decision

The Cassation upheld the appeal, referring it to the Court of Appeal, for the following legal reasons.

First of all, the appellant assumed that, since its grievance is aimed at establishing the failure of the Italian State due to the late implementation of the directive, the part of the sentence which considered the question irrelevant as a result of the retroactive application of the legislation must be quashed execution occurred.

The reason was found to be well founded: the claim for damages against the State for omitted or late implementation of the directive gives rise to contractual liability on the part of the member state. Access, on the basis of supervening legislation, to the benefits provided for by Union law on the basis of an internal law, belatedly issued by the member state, does not remedy the previous non-fulfillment and does not determine the cessation of the disputed matter in relation to the already proposed issue of damages for non-performance. Therefore, the appellant has an interest in an answer regarding the damage resulting from the late implementation of the directive.

With the second plea, the appellant inferred infringement and false application pursuant to art. 360, 1 co. point 3 of Directive 2004/80/EC on the interpretation of the obligation of the prior execution of the enforcement procedure against the offender, as a necessary requirement for access to compensation. This interpretation involves the necessary participation of the injured party in an executive action that could prove costly and lengthy, and is contradictory to other regulatory provisions of the opposite sign such as, for example, that relating to state compensation for victims of violent mafia-type crimes and/or terrorist (which provide for the direct donation by the State of even very important sums, such as Euro 200,000, without any prior enforcement of the offender or demonstration of his incompetence).

This reason was also considered to be founded: the fact that the national law has introduced the condition of the preventive unsuccessful execution of the executive action against the perpetrator of the crime, if it is relevant as regards the action aimed at obtaining compensation pursuant to the law internal, however it is not relevant as regards the verification of the correct implementation of the EU directive.

Therefore, the defect inferred with the second reason exists since the assumption of the requested compensation is “the existence of an “objective difficulty” in obtaining compensation, and this on the basis of “various factors”, including also the absence of “sufficient economic resources” on the part of the same, which can be inferred from a series of indicators set out in the appeal as required by the directive”.

