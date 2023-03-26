Home News Yeshia Romero, the sincelejana student who will go to NASA
Yeshia Esther Romero Arroyo, an 11th grade student at the Educational Institution for Special Populations, Impes, was chosen to travel to the National Aeronautics and Space Administrationbetter known as NASA, to participate in the ‘She Is Astronaut’ program.

The sincelejana will be part of the group of 35 Colombian students who will go to the facilities of the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas, to live that immersive experience.

More than the experience of traveling is learning with the classes that they are going to give us. I found out about the call through a publication by news on instagram and when the mail arrived for the first time, I began to cry. One of the things I want is to study aerospace engineering”, the young student pointed out to the newspaper EL TIEMPO.

Romero Arroyo, in addition to being part of that group, marked the history of Sincelejoafter becoming the first student from this place to earn that distinction.

It is in my plans and in my mind to be part of the Nasa at some point. Therefore, I want to study this career. I have always said it: I am going for this, I want to be there and I am going to achieve it”, he concluded.

