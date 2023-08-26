Yichang Launches Seventh National Disability Prevention Day Campaign, Aims to Safeguard a Better Future

Yichang Launches Seventh National Disability Prevention Day Campaign

Yichang, August 24 – The seventh National Disability Prevention Day publicity and education activity was launched today at a ceremony held in Yichang. The event aimed to promote awareness and education surrounding disability prevention in the city.

Yan Yuanyi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department, and Zhang Qiong, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government and Director of the Disabled Workers Committee, were present at the ceremony.

During the meeting, Yichang Maternal and Child Health Hospital put forward a proposal calling for the collaboration of society as a whole to build a three-level prevention fortress against birth defects. The goal is to truly achieve “preventing congenital disabilities and safeguarding a better future.”

The gathering emphasized the importance of various departments in organizing and conducting disability prevention publicity and education activities. It aimed to foster an environment where the entire society values and prioritizes disability prevention, ultimately reducing the risk of disability. The meeting stressed the implementation of five major actions for disability prevention, encouraging concrete and detailed project execution to decrease the occurrence and severity of disabilities.

Additionally, efforts will be made to establish and execute a rehabilitation and assistance system for disabled children. The aim is to ensure that all eligible disabled children receive the support they need, contributing to the high-quality development of Yichang. The success of disability prevention work will result in tangible outcomes visible within the community.

The ceremony concluded with an address by Reporter Shi Gang and Correspondent Pan Qi, highlighting the significance of this event in promoting disability prevention and education in Yichang.