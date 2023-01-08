

Yidan Laureate talks about education transformation at the 5th World Education Frontiers Forum



Chinanews.com, Beijing, January 8th. On January 7th, the fifth World Education Frontier Forum was held. In 2022, the two Yidan Prize winners, Zhu Yongxin, a professor at the Institute of New Education at Soochow University, and Linda Darling Hammond, an emeritus professor of education at Stanford University, gave speeches and dialogues on topics such as educational transformation.

“The environment we live in is in crisis, and the era we live in is undergoing drastic changes.” Zhu Yongxin said that in the past, people’s education was basically completed at one time, from kindergarten, primary school to middle school and university. Rigid staged learning. Future learning will run through the whole life, from continuous learning to interval learning, lifelong learning. Learning while working will become the new normal for learning.

Zhu Yongxin believes that based on major challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, concept polarization and information flood, there is an urgent need to reflect on education, and education needs a new transformation: from human-centered to ecological-centered, from focusing on scores to focusing on life, from focusing on School center to family society.

In view of the current background and transformation trend, Zhu Yongxin introduced the exploration and practice of “new education”. Zhu Yongxin said: New education advocates teaching for life, expanding the length, width and height of life; advocating the construction of digital communities, cultivating information awareness and information capabilities; advocating home-school cooperation and co-education, establishing a learning community of schools, families and societies; advocating international understanding education, Cultivate the consciousness of a community with a shared future for mankind; advocate the establishment of a new type of learning center, and build a lifelong education system from the cradle to the grave, etc.

Linda Darling Hammond believes that human beings are experiencing a public health crisis, an economic crisis, and a climate crisis, and the demand for skills exceeds the response speed of the education system.

Linda Darling Hammond mentioned that the standards taught by traditional schools, such as scores, do not actually play a particularly large reference value in the recruitment of Silicon Valley companies. The real reference value is the “learning ability”, which is to be able to find corresponding resources, use these resources to analyze problems, find solutions, be able to collaborate with others, plan and practice together, manage oneself and the entire process, and improve As a result, the ability to continuously learn.

It is reported that the Yidan Prize is a well-known education award. Zhu Yongxin and Linda Darling Hammond are the 2022 Yidan Prize for Education Development and Yidan Prize for Education Research respectively. (Finish)

