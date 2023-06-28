Home » Yield Protocol Says It Has Fully Recovered From Euler Hack By CoinTelegraph
News

Yield Protocol Says It Has Fully Recovered From Euler Hack By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Yield Protocol Says It Has Fully Recovered From Euler Hack By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Yield Protocol says it has fully recovered from the Euler hack

June 27th Yield Protocol has announced that it has fully recovered from Euler’s flash loan attack. Liquidity providers can now upgrade their strategy tokens, the protocol said on Twitter. This was the last step to restore protocol after “a long journey”.

Yield Protocol was one of 11 decentralized finance protocols to have suffered losses due to the attack on Euler Finance, a non-custodial lending protocol. After the March 13 hack it put mainnet lending on hold, saying losses from its liquidity pools were less than $1.5 million. Euler lost over $195 million in the attack.

On May 18, Yield Protocol announced that it was “back in full swing” and that users they could borrow and lend for the June and September series. On that occasion, you stated that it would take “about a week” before users could request replacement tokens.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Covid, leap in infections between young and very young in July: cases increased tenfold

You may also like

From Comau-Fincantieri robotic solution for building ships –...

Vehicle park increases every year – breaking latest...

Rolando Ochoa refers to the disunity and selfishness...

An Emergency exhibition on climate change – Veneto

9th Edition of the Games of La Francophonie:...

The mystery of Ambassador Benedetti

Exploring the Universiade venues has “technology” and “hard...

Berlin Prize for architects, six months in the...

Goma: a Frenchman sentenced to 5 years in...

Department of Education of Dosquebradas implements virtual procedures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy