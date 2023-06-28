Yield Protocol Says It Has Fully Recovered From Euler Hack By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Yield Protocol says it has fully recovered from the Euler hack

June 27th Yield Protocol has announced that it has fully recovered from Euler’s flash loan attack. Liquidity providers can now upgrade their strategy tokens, the protocol said on Twitter. This was the last step to restore protocol after “a long journey”.

Yield Protocol was one of 11 decentralized finance protocols to have suffered losses due to the attack on Euler Finance, a non-custodial lending protocol. After the March 13 hack it put mainnet lending on hold, saying losses from its liquidity pools were less than $1.5 million. Euler lost over $195 million in the attack.

On May 18, Yield Protocol announced that it was “back in full swing” and that users they could borrow and lend for the June and September series. On that occasion, you stated that it would take “about a week” before users could request replacement tokens.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

