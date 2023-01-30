Home News Yílmar Velásquez played in the majors like Matecaña
News

Yílmar Velásquez played in the majors like Matecaña

by admin
Yílmar Velásquez played in the majors like Matecaña

Julian Andres Santa30

After the draw of the Colombian National Team 0-0 against the United States, being the first friendly of 2023 for those led by Néstor Lorenzo, one of the players who left the best impression on the field and earned the best comments from the press and the For the fans, the midfielder for Deportivo Pereira, Yílmar Velásquez, was the starter and played like Matecaña, being the leader in the midfield, difficult to pass and he was also seen stepping into the area and hungry to want to win more opportunities in the squad .

Another outstanding player was former Deportivo Pereira, Jorman Campuzano and also, Juan Camilo Hernández from Pereira was also a starter and tried to overflow and send crosses into the area but on the attacking front it was difficult for the team from the collective for what is still missing in the group game generation.

See also  The tragedy of Aprilia, the wife improves: as an invalid she stayed three days next to her dead husband

You may also like

Another 212 cruise passengers come to enjoy samarium...

During the Spring Festival holiday, the cultural tourism...

It’s time to buy land

With a budgetary addition, they will finance peace...

On the 23rd day of the Spring Festival...

Does the “Halcón” aerial surveillance system work in...

Can the new crown virus not spread? Experts...

District enables public service route of the Bonda...

Alternative routes are missing

Energetic vitality gains the world-the world welcomes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy