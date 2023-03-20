Julian Andres Santa

The Deportivo Pereira midfielder, Yílmar Velásquez, was summoned for the second time to the Colombian National Team in the senior category, led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, to play the friendly tour in Asian territory.

Matecaña receives this call and will replace Jefferson Lerma, who was injured in a Premier League commitment, so this will be Yílmar’s second appearance with the Tricolor, after the friendly played in the United States at the beginning of the year.

Colombia will initially face South Korea on Friday, March 24, and then on Tuesday, March 28, against Japan. In this way, Velásquez will be absent for the next matchday of the League, where Deportivo Pereira visits Once Caldas on Saturday, March 25 in the coffee classic.