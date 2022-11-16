On the evening of November 15, Yin Hong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Joint Prevention and Control of the Epidemic, hosted an epidemic prevention and control work meeting in Lanzhou City.New Gansu·Gansu Daily reporter Gao Qiang

Yin Hong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Joint Prevention and Control of the Epidemic, hosted an epidemic prevention and control work meeting in Lanzhou City on the evening of November 15, listened to the situation report, analyzed and judged the situation, and studied and deployed key tasks. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply grasp the overall principles of “three unwavering” and “two biggest”, and do our best to implement the “twenty measures” in detail. The decision-making and deployment are complete, accurate, and comprehensively implemented in place, maximize the policy effect, improve the effectiveness of prevention and control, and speed up the “dynamic clearing”, so that the production and life of the masses can return to the normal track as soon as possible.

Yin Hong pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic in Lanzhou is still in a stalemate. It is necessary to understand the current situation objectively and rationally, not only to see the positive results achieved in the previous work, but also to face up to the difficulties and challenges we are facing. The more difficult the time is, the more we must strengthen our confidence, maintain our strength, and not be discouraged or anxious. Go all out to win this tough battle and protect the health and safety of the masses. It is necessary to correctly understand that “dynamic” is the process and “clearing” is the goal. Based on the specific reality, we should further optimize and adjust the prevention and control measures to improve the scientificity, precision, and effectiveness, and defeat the enemy with the best tactics. It is necessary to focus on key areas to concentrate efforts on tackling difficulties, coordinate resources and forces, insist on quick control, wipe out one by one, ensure that one piece is cleared and one piece is unsealed, and the dynamic clearing of the social area should be accelerated. It is necessary to firmly hold on to the cleared positions, unrelentingly focus on reducing growth and preventing rebounds, strengthen multi-point trigger monitoring and early warning, optimize the implementation of prevention and control management in key places, and strictly prevent new clusters of epidemics.

Yin Hong emphasized that we must adhere to the problem orientation, prescribe the right medicine, and implement precise policies. If there are any problems in the prevention and control work, we will solve them. If there are any loopholes and shortcomings, we will block them in time. It is necessary to rationally add convenient nucleic acid testing points, dynamically optimize the layout, achieve quick collection, quick inspection and quick release of results, and maximize the satisfaction of the masses’ needs for “all tests should be tested” and “willing to be tested for all tests”. It is necessary to further clarify the access requirements of residential areas, supermarkets, hospitals and other places, strengthen the matching of policies, and guide the direction and methods for grassroots front-line work to facilitate the travel of the masses. It is necessary to strictly implement the “white list” system of supply guarantee enterprises, strengthen staff health testing and closed-loop management, and resolutely eliminate hidden risks in the society. It is necessary to be more proactive, promote the normalization of prevention and control with the spirit of no time waiting, and every second counts, so as to prepare for the full restoration of production and living order, boost confidence and stabilize people’s hearts.

Yin Hong emphasized that over the past few days, party members and cadres have been fighting on the front line day and night, and the masses have been tenacious and supportive, and they have jointly withstood the test of the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen care and love for epidemic prevention personnel, guide the masses to travel in an orderly manner, reduce gatherings, strengthen personal protection, and further gather a strong joint force to overcome difficulties.

