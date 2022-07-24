Original title: Promote pragmatic cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win

Yin Li and Zhao Long discuss with the guests attending the 5th Digital China Construction Summit

Southeast Net, July 24th (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin Lin Yuxi) On July 22 and 23, the provincial party committee secretary Yin Li and the provincial governor Zhao Long were in Fuzhou with some business leaders who attended the 5th Digital China Construction Summit. Symposium and exchanges to further promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields of the digital economy and achieve common development.

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Yin Li welcomed all the guests to Fujian and expressed his gratitude to the enterprise for helping the development of Fujian. Yin Li said that with the vigorous development of digital industrialization and industrial digitization, the digital economy is becoming an important engine and key force for economic development in the new era. Fujian is the ideological source and practical starting point of digital China construction. For more than 20 years, Fujian has always followed the grand blueprint for digital Fujian construction drawn by General Secretary Xi Jinping. To advance, the new generation of information infrastructure has been continuously optimized and upgraded, and the digital economy has continued to grow and develop, which has become a strong support for Fujian’s economic and social development.

Yin Li said that Fujian is thoroughly implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening the country through the Internet and the spirit of his important speech on visiting Fujian. In accordance with the important requirements of the “Four Greaters”, the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development are coordinated, and efforts are made to develop the digital economy, The marine economy, green economy, cultural tourism economy, accelerate the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and promote high-quality development and transcendence in an all-round way, which are highly compatible with the development strategies of all parties and have broad prospects for cooperation. It is hoped that enterprises will make full use of the platform of the Digital China Construction Summit, seize opportunities and give full play to their advantages, further promote practical cooperation with Fujian in the fields of digital new infrastructure, new energy materials, medical health, smart cities and data security, and accelerate the implementation of cooperation projects. To achieve mutual benefit and win-win.

During the discussion, Lu Yimin, General Manager of China General Technology Group, Rui Xiaowu, Chairman of China Electronics Information Industry Group, Song Qizhu, Chairman of China Radio and Television Network Group, Chi Jingtao, General Manager of China Grain Storage Group, Ke Ruiwen, Chairman of China Telecom Group, and Hu Houkun, Rotating Chairman of Huawei Corporation , Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom Group, Zhang Jinliang, President of China Construction Bank, etc. successively expressed their congratulations on the successful holding of the 5th Digital China Construction Summit, and the achievements of Fujian’s digital economy are remarkable. The company will further expand its strategic layout and investment in Fujian, strengthen scientific research and innovation cooperation, actively participate in the construction of digital Fujian, and make new contributions to Fujian’s economic and social development.

Fujian Province has also signed relevant cooperation agreements with China Electronics, China Telecom and China Unicom.

Provincial leaders Lin Baojin, Guo Ningning, Wu Kailin and Lin Wenbin participated in the relevant activities.