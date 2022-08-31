See Xian Siqi and learn advanced

Strive to be a civil servant who is satisfied with the people

Yin Li and Zhao Long have a discussion with the recipients of “civil servants satisfied by the people” and “collective public servants satisfied by the people” in our province

On August 31, Yin Li, secretary of the provincial party committee, and Zhao Long, governor of the province, had a discussion with the honorees of the province’s “civil servants satisfied by the people” and “collective civil servants satisfied by the people” in Fuzhou, and took a group photo with everyone. Yin Li emphasized that the vast number of civil servants in the province should conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, take advanced models as benchmarks, keep in mind their mission and responsibilities, have the courage to act, be public servants of the people, serve the people, and let the people Satisfied, with outstanding performance worthy of the party, worthy of the people, and worthy of the times, we will make greater contributions to the promotion of high-quality development in all directions.

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Yin Li congratulated the recipients. He said that the cordial meeting with General Secretary Xi Jinping in Beijing this time fully reflects the great importance attached by the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping to the construction of civil servants, and the great importance attached to the nation’s vast The kindness of civil servants. Yin Li said that civil servants are an important part of the cadre team, an important force to promote development, and public servants of the people. In recent years, the vast number of civil servants in the province have not forgotten their original aspirations, kept their mission in mind, focused on the development of the center and service, performed their duties and made progress in their respective positions, and a large number of advanced models have emerged. As outstanding representatives of civil servants in Fujian, everyone should cherish the honor, make persistent efforts, and make great achievements and make new contributions from a new and higher starting point and in the construction of a new Fujian in the new era. I hope that everyone will be wholeheartedly loyal to the party, consciously use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm their minds, guide practice, and promote work, loyally support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenance”, and always adhere to the political stance, The political direction, political principles, and political path are highly consistent with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. I hope that everyone will serve the people wholeheartedly, practice the purpose, take “people’s satisfaction” as the standard, obey the will of the people, relieve the people’s worries, increase the people’s interests, do more practical things and good deeds, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of happiness, happiness and security. I hope that everyone will work with one heart and take responsibility, carry forward the fine style of “doing it right away, and do it really hard”, actively participate in the main battlefield of economic construction and serve the front line of the masses, and promote the formation of a strong atmosphere of hard work and hard work. I hope that everyone will serve the public with integrity, cultivate morality, set an example, lead by example, practice the core socialist values, and always use power fairly, in accordance with the law, for civil use, and cleanliness. greater honor.

Yin Li demanded that the party committees and governments at all levels in the province should pay more attention to the construction of civil servants, adhere to both strict management and love, create good conditions for civil servants to work, live and perform their duties, and effectively build a loyal, clean and responsible high-quality professional civil servant team. . The vast number of civil servants in the province must be able to think well, learn advanced, serve the people wholeheartedly, work solidly, further boost the entrepreneurial spirit of officers, strive to be civil servants that the people are satisfied with, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Weng Cheng, Pan Jinge, Su Lin and other representatives of the recipients said that they should use honor as a spur, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, keep in mind their original mission and mission, and be more strict with themselves, give full play to their exemplary leading role, and strive to make extraordinary achievements in ordinary positions. Ordinary performance.

Provincial leaders Luo Dongchuan, Xing Shanping and Wu Kailin attended.