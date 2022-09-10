Firm belief, build morality, cultivate people, and strive to be a good teacher of “Four Possessions”

Yin Li and Zhao Long visited and condolences to the people’s teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day

Southeast Net, September 10th (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin Lin Yuxi) On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, on the 9th, the provincial party secretary Yin Li and the provincial governor Zhao Long went to some schools in Putian and Xiamen to visit and condolence to the people. Teachers, I would like to extend holiday congratulations and sincere wishes to them, and encourage teachers to make greater contributions to accelerating the development of education in our province and to the modernization of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Yin Li hopes that all teachers in the province will earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s letter to the normal students of the “Excellent Teacher Program” of Beijing Normal University, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, keep in mind the original intention of building morality, be a good guide for students’ growth, and strive to have ideals. Faith, moral sentiment, solid knowledge, and a benevolent heart of “four have” good teachers, and strive to cultivate socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor.

Yin Li and his party came to Putian No. 1 Middle School, Liyuan Branch of No. 2 Experimental Kindergarten in Licheng District, and Qinhou Primary School in Wutang Town, Hanjiang District, to send holiday greetings to the hard-working teachers. Yin Li walked into the innovation laboratory, teaching and research office, and famous teacher studio to inquire about the daily teaching situation, learn more about the school’s student source structure, teacher team construction, teaching reform and innovation, the implementation of “double reduction” work, and campus epidemic prevention and control. Students are taught in accordance with the characteristics of different stages, cultivate their interests and specialties, and promote the healthy growth of students. Zhao Long came to Xiamen University and Xiamen City Vocational College to visit and condolence academicians and famous teachers, Taiwanese teachers, teaching and research personnel, etc., to talk and communicate with them, learn more about discipline construction, talent training, integration of production and education, foreign exchanges and cooperation, and teachers’ work and life conditions, etc.

Yin Li said that education is the foundation of the century-old plan. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the education cause and placed high expectations on the teaching staff. For a long time, the majority of teachers in the province have implemented the party’s education policy, adhered to the front line, taught and educated people, worked diligently and selflessly, cultivated batches of outstanding talents, made important contributions to economic and social development, and won widespread praise and praise from the whole society. respect. He said that teachers are important guides and guides for students’ growth. I hope that everyone will adhere to educating people for the party, educating talents for the country, practicing learning, being a teacher, and acting as a world model, firming up ideals and beliefs, cultivating patriotic feelings, cultivating noble teachers’ morality, and constantly enhancing their ability to teach and educate people, and be good teachers and friends who accompany students’ growth. Let the socialist core values ​​integrate into campus life, infiltrate the hearts of students, and sow the seeds of truth, goodness and beauty in the depths of students’ hearts.

Yin Li demanded that the party committees and governments at all levels in the province should always put education in the strategic position of priority development, caring and caring for teachers with enthusiasm, doing practical and good deeds for teachers, vigorously promoting the social trend of respecting teachers and valuing education, and effectively strengthening teachers. The sense of professional honor and happiness allows teachers to show their talents and good teachers continue to emerge.

Provincial leaders Zhang Yan, Cui Yonghui, Wu Kailin and Zheng Jianmin participated respectively.