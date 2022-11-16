News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Fan Junsheng) Yesterday afternoon, Yin Li, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and leader of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, visited the Municipal Epidemic Risk Emergency Response Headquarters and the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and visit those who are fighting on the front line In the evening, the epidemic prevention staff presided over a research meeting on epidemic prevention and control in Chaoyang District. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully understand the extreme importance of the capital’s epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen confidence in victory, maintain strategic determination, fulfill the capital’s responsibilities, give full play to the capital’s advantages, and make good use of the professional strength and strength of the disease control. The emergency response mechanism for epidemic-related risks will further make various prevention and control work more detailed and practical, curb the rising trend of the epidemic as soon as possible, resolutely win the battle against the epidemic, ensure the safety and health of the citizens, and ensure the safety of the capital. Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Acting Mayor, Deputy Head of the Prevention and Control Leading Group, and Li Wei, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress attended the meeting respectively.

The Municipal Epidemic Risk Emergency Response Headquarters set up “1 Department, 4 Groups and 16 Points”, and adhered to the principle of “fast production, departmental coordination, parallel linkage, and closed-loop management” to quickly carry out epidemic disposal. Yin Li and Yin Yong inspected the operation of the mechanism and the business development of each working group. Yin Li pointed out that the emergency response mechanism for epidemic-related risks is a platform for coordinating the forces of all parties, comprehensively deploying resources, and efficiently handling the epidemic. The capital is rich in medical and technological resources, and the foundation of grassroots governance is solid. We have the ability and confidence, and we must have ways and means to control the epidemic. According to the development trend of the epidemic, dynamically optimize and adjust the prevention and control strategy, make good use of information technology, improve the command structure and operation mechanism, pay close attention to key links such as chasing the sun, secret judgment, transshipment, and isolation, strengthen upper and lower coordination, horizontal linkage, and rolling investigation Control risks and hidden dangers, make the work chain interlocked and compacted layer by layer, so that the quality, speed and efficiency of epidemic disposal can be improved. Epidemic prevention and control is a social system project. It is necessary to continuously sort out and summarize experience and practices in the prevention and control, so as to provide support for improving urban infrastructure and improving urban governance capabilities.

At the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Yin Li and Yin Yong successively walked into the review and investigation team, the analysis and judgment team, and the close contact management team to gain an in-depth understanding of the development process of the epidemic and the prediction of future trends. Yin Li pointed out that doing a good job in handling and preventing the current epidemic is not only a manifestation of the responsibility of the party committee and the government to the citizens, but also our responsibility as a capital. The disease control department must adhere to the overall vision and system concept, give full play to its professional advantages, fully grasp the epidemic data, accurately study and judge the development trend, strengthen research and analysis on key areas and important risks, provide support and guarantee for the scientific decision-making of the party committee and the government, and ensure safety and order in the city Under the premise of stable operation and the production and living order of the citizens, accurately identify and control the source of infection, cut off the virus transmission channels, and build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to further improve professional and technical capabilities, dynamically grasp the global epidemic situation, the prevalence of mutant strains, and the characteristics of the virus, strengthen the construction of the monitoring system, do a good job in risk assessment and prevention, and make various tasks faster, more effective, and more forward-looking and targeted . He encouraged everyone to say that the more serious the epidemic situation is, the more they must grit their teeth, fight continuously, never relax, never get tired, strengthen confidence, maintain concentration, and make greater contributions to the prevention and control of the epidemic.

Chaoyang District is the current key area for epidemic prevention and control. Yin Li presided over a meeting to study the prevention and control of the epidemic, inquired in detail about the current problems and difficulties, and studied solutions on the spot. He emphasized that epidemic prevention and control is for the health and safety of the people, and it is also the basis and prerequisite for economic and social development. We must further unify our understanding and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and with the current epidemic handling work, and take more detailed, solid and effective measures in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development. , Race against time to control the epidemic. It is necessary to optimize the organizational methods of epidemic prevention and control and strengthen the work at the grassroots level in the streets and communities to ensure that various measures are implemented and effective. The introduction of prevention and control measures must be scientifically demonstrated, solicit opinions from front-line cadres, pay attention to the feelings of the masses, address the demands of the masses, respond to social concerns, and strengthen publicity and training. Operational service assurance. Epidemic prevention and control is a comprehensive, systematic, and multi-dimensional work. It is hoped that Chaoyang District will shoulder its responsibilities, solve problems, and explore a new way to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

Municipal leaders Zhao Lei, Lu Yan, and Qi Yanjun, as well as the secretary-general of the municipal government, Dai Binbin, attended the event respectively.

