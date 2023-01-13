Original title: Yin Li emphasized at the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection

Unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance with the first good standard to provide a strong guarantee for promoting the development and modernization of the capital in the new era

Li Xiu led Wei Xiaodong and Liu Wei to attend

Yesterday (12th) morning, the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection opened. The meeting conveyed and studied the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and studied and deployed our city’s comprehensive and strict Party governance. Yin Li, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech. Li Xiuling, secretary of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wei Xiaodong, chairman of the CPPCC, and Liu Wei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Yin Li pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection fully affirmed the major achievements made in the past ten years of comprehensive and strict party governance, and profoundly explained the unique difficulties faced by a century-old party. Improving the system of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, unswervingly and deeply advancing the strategic deployment of comprehensively and strictly governing the party has great guiding significance for promoting the in-depth development of the new great project of party building in the new era. We must earnestly study and understand, effectively unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and deeply understand and grasp the historic achievements of comprehensively and strictly governing the party for ten years, our party’s governance of the party and the country. The special difficulties we are facing, the major measures to improve the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and the deployment requirements for further promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, implement the first good standards, and give full play to the political leadership and political guarantee role of comprehensive and strict party governance , to better serve and guarantee the development and modernization of the capital in the new era.

Yin Li emphasized that in 2022, the city’s discipline inspection and supervision organs will solidly promote the comprehensive and strict party governance to develop in depth, effectively play the role of supervision, guarantee implementation, and promote perfect development, and all tasks have achieved remarkable results. At the same time, we must also be soberly aware that the situation of building a clean and honest government and fighting corruption is still severe and complicated. This year is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. has special significance. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, firmly grasp the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and conscientiously implement the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Work deployment, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance with the first good standard, constantly improve the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, and always maintain a high-spirited and progressive spirit, making a good start for promoting the development of the capital in the new era and taking the lead in basically realizing socialist modernization A good start provides strong protection.

Yin Li made arrangements for promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party and doing a good job in discipline inspection and supervision work from six aspects.

First, we must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, more deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. Continuously enhance the political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness of serving and guaranteeing the party’s mission and tasks in the new era and new journey, and always take the party’s banner as the banner, the party’s direction as the direction, and the party’s will as the will. Persist in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense the heart and soul, effectively unify thinking, will, and action, continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and resolutely implement the Party Central Committee’s comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Decision deployment.

Second, we must use strong political supervision to ensure that the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are implemented effectively. Focus on the focus of supervision and continue to make precise efforts, closely around the implementation of the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in-depth implementation of the spirit of a series of important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Beijing, and the advancement of the various tasks specified by the 13th Party Congress of the city. Aspects of tasks should be closely combined to advance one by one and implement them one by one. Keep a close eye on key people and matters, grasp key positions, key areas, important tasks, and important links to strengthen supervision.

Third, we must persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, and unremittingly correct the “four winds”. Hold on to the important nodes, keep an eye on the weak links, and use the spirit of migrating trees to establish trust, transform customs into customs, and lead social customs and people’s customs with excellent party style. Fight hedonism and extravagance as soon as they appear, and resolutely prevent a rebound. Dig deep into the root causes of formalism and bureaucracy, pinpoint the crux of the problem, and scientifically and accurately target it. Grasp the common and recurring problems and deepen the rectification, so as to investigate and deal with a batch of cases, summarize a class of laws, govern a field, and educate one party’s cadres.

Fourth, discipline construction should be placed in a more prominent position, and a good atmosphere of discipline and rules should be created. The city’s party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres further firmly established the awareness of the party constitution, and implemented the provisions of the party constitution in action and in various undertakings. Carry out regular discipline education, so that party members and cadres can learn from discipline and observe discipline. Adhere to strict enforcement of discipline and investigation of violations of discipline, and continuously enhance the awareness of discipline and rules of party members and cadres. Better combine strict management and love to stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the majority of party members and cadres.

The five must promote the “three non-corruption” as a whole, and resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption. Use the “full-cycle management” method to fight the overall battle, and improve the party’s responsibility system for leading the anti-corruption struggle. Maintain high pressure to punish corruption, resolutely investigate and deal with corruption that intertwines political and economic issues, resolutely clean up industrial and systemic corruption with high risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely eliminate grassroots “micro-corruption” that gnaws at the interests of the masses. Improve the system and mechanism to prevent the spread of corruption, lock power in the cage of the system, and build a solid ideological dam for party members and cadres.

Sixth, we must improve the supervision system and continuously enhance the seriousness, coordination and effectiveness of supervision. Actively promote the organic combination of the dedicated supervision of discipline inspection and supervision organs with the overall supervision of the party committee (party group), the functional supervision of the party’s work departments, the daily supervision of the party’s grassroots organizations, and the democratic supervision of party members. The members of the team fulfilled the “one post with two responsibilities”. Give full play to the role of political inspections as a sharp sword, and improve the pattern of inspections and inspections. Strengthen the supervision of the “top leaders” and the leadership team, and drive the “majority” by controlling the “key few”. Leading cadres should consciously set an example in abiding by rules and disciplines and create a good political environment.

Yin Li requested that the discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the city carry forward the spirit of struggle, enhance their fighting skills, further strengthen their own construction, do a good job in the education and rectification of the cadre team, and better play the role of supervision, guarantee, implementation, and promotion of perfect development in promoting the development of the capital in the new era. The iron army of discipline inspection and supervision who is absolutely loyal to the party. The city’s two sessions will be held soon, and the city’s people’s congress, government, and CPPCC will be re-elected, and the discipline of the re-election must be strictly enforced to ensure the smooth completion of the re-election tasks and a clean atmosphere.

Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, the CPPCC, and the “two chiefs” of the Municipal Legal Procuratorate participated.

Yesterday morning, Chen Jian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Municipal Supervisory Commission made a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection.