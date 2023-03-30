Home News Yin Meigen, former vice-governor of Jiangxi Province, was investigated for 13 days and 6 “tigers” were sacked | Deputy Director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress | Yin Meigen was sacked
News

Yin Meigen, former vice-governor of Jiangxi Province, was investigated for 13 days and 6 “tigers” were sacked | Deputy Director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress | Yin Meigen was sacked

by admin
Yin Meigen, former vice-governor of Jiangxi Province, was investigated for 13 days and 6 “tigers” were sacked | Deputy Director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress | Yin Meigen was sacked

[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 29, 2023]Yin Meigen, deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress and former vice governor, was declared sacked on March 29. He is the sixth provincial and ministerial-level CCP official to be investigated in the past 13 days.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced on the 29th that Yin Meigen, deputy party secretary and deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law” and is currently under investigation.

According to public information, Yin Meigen was born in August 1963 in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. He had worked in Jiangxi Province for a long time.

In November 2016, Yin Meigen served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Party Committee. In March 2020, he was transferred to a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor.

In January 2023, Yin Meigen served as the deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress until this investigation.

Yin Meigen is the second former secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Party Committee to be sacked in recent years. His predecessor, Gong Jianhua, was investigated in November 2021 and prosecuted in August 2022. However, the official has not yet announced the results of the Gong Jianhua case.

In addition, Guo An, the former mayor of Nanchang who “worked together” with Gong Jianhua and Yin Meigen, was investigated in September 2022 and arrested in February 2023.

See also  The 12-month Green Pass will not have to be downloaded again

Following Yin Meigen’s downfall, the number of provincial and ministerial-level senior CCP officials investigated in the past 13 days has reached six. The top five are:

On March 28, Sun Shutao, a member of the party group and vice chairman of the Shandong Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was investigated;

On March 27, Li Zayong, a member of the Guizhou Provincial CPPCC Party Committee and former vice chairman, was investigated;

On March 18, Cui Maohu, former vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and former director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, was investigated;

On March 17, Jiang Zhigang, former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and former secretary of the Yinchuan Municipal Party Committee, was investigated;

On March 16, Zheng Hong, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress and former deputy party secretary, was investigated.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

You may also like

US Stocks Rise on Fading Bank Fears, Inflation...

These are the nine obstacles that Guillermo Lasso...

To jail for alleged fraud of displaced persons

From the recycling of beverage and food cartons...

Kapeto Cano’s candidacy gains momentum and adds supporters...

As the reform is proposed, the pension liability...

US banking regulation must be reviewed after bankruptcies

MORE THAN 160 CONSULTATIONS AND 66 OUTPATIENT SURGERIES...

Casanare authorities deploy all their capabilities to provide...

ANS 2023 conference

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy