[NTD Times, Beijing time, March 29, 2023]Yin Meigen, deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress and former vice governor, was declared sacked on March 29. He is the sixth provincial and ministerial-level CCP official to be investigated in the past 13 days.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced on the 29th that Yin Meigen, deputy party secretary and deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, is “suspected of serious violations of discipline and law” and is currently under investigation.

According to public information, Yin Meigen was born in August 1963 in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. He had worked in Jiangxi Province for a long time.

In November 2016, Yin Meigen served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Party Committee. In March 2020, he was transferred to a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor.

In January 2023, Yin Meigen served as the deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress until this investigation.

Yin Meigen is the second former secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Party Committee to be sacked in recent years. His predecessor, Gong Jianhua, was investigated in November 2021 and prosecuted in August 2022. However, the official has not yet announced the results of the Gong Jianhua case.

In addition, Guo An, the former mayor of Nanchang who “worked together” with Gong Jianhua and Yin Meigen, was investigated in September 2022 and arrested in February 2023.

Following Yin Meigen’s downfall, the number of provincial and ministerial-level senior CCP officials investigated in the past 13 days has reached six. The top five are:

On March 28, Sun Shutao, a member of the party group and vice chairman of the Shandong Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was investigated;

On March 27, Li Zayong, a member of the Guizhou Provincial CPPCC Party Committee and former vice chairman, was investigated;

On March 18, Cui Maohu, former vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and former director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs, was investigated;

On March 17, Jiang Zhigang, former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and former secretary of the Yinchuan Municipal Party Committee, was investigated;

On March 16, Zheng Hong, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress and former deputy party secretary, was investigated.

