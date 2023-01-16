Original title: Building benchmarks and leading the way to make greater contributions to promoting the high-quality development of the capital

News from our newspaper (Reporter Yang Qi Song Jiayin) Yesterday afternoon, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor Yin Yong came to Xicheng Mission and Shunyi Mission successively to participate in the deliberation.

The delegation carefully reviewed the government work report, and the atmosphere was warm. The representatives put forward opinions and suggestions based on the actual situation of the district and the unit. Yin Yong listened to the speeches of 18 representatives of the two groups, and affirmed the achievements made in the development of Xicheng District and Shunyi District.

Yin Yong said that in the past five years, we have thoroughly implemented the spirit of a series of important speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Beijing, fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented the new development concept, vigorously strengthened the “four centers” function construction, and improved the “four services” level, Grasp the “three major events”, fight the three major battles, adhere to the “five sons” joint service and integrate into the new development pattern, and successfully completed a series of major services such as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the party’s centennial celebration and the party’s 20th National Congress Guarantee the task, successfully held a simple, safe and wonderful Winter Olympic Games, strive to promote the development of the capital in the new era, and take a solid step towards a world-class harmonious and livable capital. Especially in the past three years, in the face of the ups and downs and delays of the epidemic of the century, we have insisted on putting people first and life first, effectively coping with the impact of multiple rounds of epidemics, and protecting people’s lives and health to the greatest extent. The achievement of the five-year achievements is the result of the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and the result of the Municipal Party Committee leading the people of the city to overcome difficulties and work hard.

Yin Yong said that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in various tasks in the capital. Xicheng District and Shunyi District must thoroughly implement the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, strengthen their mission, give play to their location advantages, and do a solid job with the determination to set a benchmark and be at the forefront, so as to make greater contributions to promoting the high-quality development of the capital. At the same time, it is necessary to fully grasp the detailed implementation of the “Class B and B management” plan, scientifically carry out epidemic monitoring and evaluation, accurately implement hierarchical and classified prevention and control, and effectively maintain the normal operation of social production and life.

In the Xicheng Mission, Yin Yong said that as the functional core area of ​​the capital, Xicheng District undertakes the important task of serving and guaranteeing the functions of central government affairs, with a glorious mission and great responsibility. It is necessary to always practice the “red wall consciousness”, highlight the function construction of the political center, and show greater achievements in improving the level of “four services”. The financial industry plays an important role in the industrial development of Xicheng District. It is necessary to focus on serving and guaranteeing the functions of the national financial management center, and accelerate the construction of the “Jinke New District” to provide greater support for the high-quality economic development of Xicheng District. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of a new round of action plan for the control and regulation of the core area, vigorously promote urban renewal, protect the historical context and urban memory, and make the city orderly and vibrant. It is necessary to continue to improve people’s livelihood, deepen the handling of complaints and the handling of complaints, provide better public services, handle important livelihood matters such as the renovation of old communities and dilapidated buildings, improve the level of urban planning and construction management, and better meet the needs of the masses for a better life. yearning for life.

In the Shunyi Mission, Yin Yong said that Shunyi District should accelerate the optimization and upgrading of the manufacturing industry. Automobile manufacturing should seize the opportunity of transformation and upgrading to improve the modernization level of the industrial chain and supply chain. The aviation industry should strengthen cooperation with central enterprises, attract private enterprises to settle down, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of the AVIC Industrial Park. It is necessary to seize the opportunity of the “two districts” construction, expand high-level opening up, focus on key industries to carry out institutional innovation, and promote the implementation of more landmark projects. Make overall plans for the Tianzhu Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the Airport Economic Demonstration Zone, and the Sino-German International Cooperation Industrial Park, strengthen functional advantages, develop characteristic industries, and play the role of an open engine in the park. Optimize the business environment, improve the working mechanism of “service package” and “service butler”, and solidly solve problems for enterprises and do practical things. It is necessary to carry out in-depth special actions to improve the quality of public services, optimize the energy structure, expand the green ecological space, consolidate the results of improving the quality of the ecological environment, continue to improve the comprehensive carrying capacity, and create a new city that is livable and suitable for business.

