Original title: Deepen reform and opening up, insist on innovation and development, and better serve the development of the capital in the new era

News from our newspaper (Reporter Yang Qi Song Jiayin) Yesterday morning, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor Yin Yong came to Chaoyang Mission and Changping Mission to participate in the deliberation. Li Xiuling, Secretary of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, participated in the deliberation of the Chaoyang Group.

A total of 7 representatives from the two groups put forward opinions and suggestions on promoting high-quality development with high-level opening up and promoting innovation in the field of life sciences. Yin Yong said that the municipal government will seriously study, actively adopt, and strive to do a better job of the government.

Yin Yong said that in the past five years, we have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented the overall urban planning, adhered to the “five sons” linkage services and integrated into the new development pattern, and worked hard to promote the development of the capital in the new era. Comprehensive strength and international influence have leapt to a new level. In 2022, we will coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, coordinate development and security, respond to the impact of unexpected factors, steadily improve the quality of development, maintain a harmonious and stable overall social situation, and successfully complete the Winter Olympics and the 20th Party Congress.

Yin Yong affirmed the achievements of the development of the two districts. He said that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Chaoyang District and Changping District should base themselves on functional positioning and industrial characteristics, find the right direction in the linkage of the “five sons”, deepen reform and opening up, and persist in innovation and development. Better serve the development of the capital in the new era. At the same time, we will deepen and refine the various measures of “Class B and B management”, scientifically carry out epidemic monitoring and evaluation, improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, strengthen the construction of grassroots medical institutions, and improve the ability of medical treatment.

In Chaoyang Tuan, Yin Yong said that the construction of “two districts” is a major task and a valuable development opportunity entrusted to Beijing by the Party Central Committee. Chaoyang District should continue to optimize the business environment, accurately meet the development needs of open enterprises, and actively carry out institutional opening-up trials by serving the development of enterprises and solving their demands, so as to form work experience that can be replicated and promoted. Optimize the international working and living environment, enhance the attractiveness of talents, and help build a world-class talent capital. It is necessary to continue to make efforts to build the main bearing area of ​​the international consumption center city, give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, better play the role of the government, release the vitality of various market entities, and drive consumption expansion and quality improvement. We must be self-reliant and self-reliant based on high-level science and technology, and drive the development of high-tech industries with innovation. It is necessary to protect and improve people’s livelihood, deepen the process of handling complaints immediately, and deal with them before filing a lawsuit, innovate management methods, and improve the level of refined urban governance with embroidery skills.

In the Changping Mission, Yin Yong said that Changping District should continue to “invigorate” the future science city, deepen central-local cooperation, optimize public supporting facilities, gather innovative elements, accelerate technological breakthroughs and application of results, and play a greater role in the construction of an international science and technology innovation center effect. Life Valley should focus on the field of life sciences, deepen system and mechanism innovation, and create a highland for innovation in life sciences and medical and health industries; Energy Valley should support the demonstration and application of advanced energy technology scenarios, build an international advanced energy industry cluster, and help achieve the “double carbon” goal; Shahe The higher education park should build a new paradigm of deep integration of production, learning, research and application, and promote the integrated development of the school city. It is necessary to implement a new round of action plan for the Huitian area, improve education, medical care and other supporting services, and release the benefits of the “two-city linkage” between the Huitian area and the Future Science City. Actively explore and try first, and play a greater role in the construction of the “two districts”. Promote the protection and development of the Changping Section of the “Three Cultural Belts” and build a pattern of cultural and tourism integration.

