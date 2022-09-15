People’s Daily Online, Yingtan, September 15th, “I have learned a lot of knowledge after listening to the explanations of the volunteers. I must protect my pension money and not give opportunities to scammers.” Recently, Li lives in Yuehu District, Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province. The uncle stretched his brows after listening to the staff’s disclosure of the pension fraud routine.

Since the beginning of this year, Yuehu District of Yingtan City has carried out a publicity campaign with the theme of “Crackdown on Remediation of Elderly Fraud and Ensure the Safety of Elderly Services”.

During the activity, the staff taught the old people about the prevention of pension fraud by setting up consultations, distributing promotional color pages, hanging banners, and display boards. Recognize cheating, prevent cheating, and resist cheating. At the same time, volunteers instructed the installation of the “National Anti-Fraud Center” APP face-to-face to effectively help the elderly improve their immunity against fraud and keep their pension money bags.

It is reported that this publicity campaign has given full play to grass-roots organizations, through the “three advancements” (entering the village, entering the community, and entering the elderly care service institution) and “four views” (see posters, banners, brochures, and display boards). The roles of grid members, social workers, and volunteers have achieved full coverage of the theme of elderly care services, and made anti-fraud awareness truly enter the ears, brains, and hearts. (Shi Yu, Yu Jiahao, Fang Fei)

