Yinhan to Jinwei project achieves early water supply, connecting Yangtze River and Yellow River

Title: National Water Diversion Project Successfully Supplies Water from Han to Wei River

Date: July 16, 2021

(Source: Xinhua News Agency)

After over a decade of construction, the Yinhan to Jinwei project, a major national water conservancy project, has successfully achieved early water supply. This project aims to divert water from the Han River, the largest tributary of the Yangtze River, to the Weihe River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River, via the nearly 100-kilometer Qinling Tunnel. The completion of this project signifies the connection between the Yangtze River and the Yellow River in Guanzhong.

Comprising a water diversion project (first phase project) and a water transmission and distribution project (second phase project and third phase project), the Han-to-Wei project has received a total investment of approximately 51.6 billion yuan. Currently, the first phase project has been mostly completed, while the second phase project is partially finished.

Once fully operational, the project will cater to the domestic and industrial water needs of cities in Guanzhong, including Xi’an, Xianyang, Weinan, and Yangling. It is expected to contribute one trillion yuan to the GDP and provide water to cities with a population of 5 million. Furthermore, it will increase the average annual water flow of the Weihe River into the Yellow River by 600 million to 700 million cubic meters. By replacing water rights, the project will facilitate water consumption for the northern Shaanxi National Energy and Chemical Base, drawing water from the main stream of the Yellow River. This will guarantee economic development and promote high-quality growth in the Yellow River Basin.

This milestone achievement in water supply infrastructure is a significant step towards meeting the water demands of the region and supporting sustainable development. The successful completion of the Yinhan to Jinwei project demonstrates the effective cooperation between the various stakeholders involved in this massive undertaking.

Reporters Zhang Jingpin, Shao Rui, and Zhang Bin contributed to this article, while the editing was done by Miao Xiayang and Zhou Wenlin. The design was handled by Li Baojuan. This news article is jointly produced by Xinhua News Agency’s domestic Xinhua News Agency Shaanxi Branch.

Responsible editor: Jiao Peng

