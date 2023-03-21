Home News [Yokogawa: After Xi Jinping’s re-election, he shot three diplomatic arrows to show his ambitions, but also to highlight his plight]3/21 #时事大家谈#Wonderful comments-Voice of America Chinese Network
  1. [Yokogawa: After Xi Jinping’s re-election, he shot three diplomatic arrows to show his ambitions, but also to highlight his plight]3/21 #时事大家谈#Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Website
  2. [Chen Pokong: Shaking hands between Xi Jinping and the war criminal Putin, ignoring international law is equivalent to standing in the invisible dock]3/21 #时事大家谈#Wonderful Comments Voice of America Chinese Website
  3. Everyone talks about current affairs: What bargaining chip does Xi Jinping have when he shoots three diplomatic arrows to compete with the United States? Voice of America Chinese Website
  4. Everyone talks about current affairs: “Xi-Pu meeting” has its own plans. Can China be a “peacemaker”? Voice of America Chinese Website
  5. 3/21【#时务大家谈】”Xi-Puhui” has its own plans. Can China be a “peacemaker”? What leverage does Xi Jinping have when he shoots three diplomatic arrows to compete with the United States? Voice of America Chinese Website
