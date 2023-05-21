Home » Yonathan Galvis, triple metallist in the Paraswimming Open
Yonathan Galvis, triple metallist in the Paraswimming Open

Yonathan Galvis, triple metallist in the Paraswimming Open

Risaraldenses paraathletes continue to reap great results in the Third National Paraswimming Open, a qualifying event for the Youth Parapan American and the Paranational Games at the end of the year in the Eje Cafetero. On this occasion the protagonist was Yonathan Galvis, a triple medalist having won a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly and two bronze medals, one in the 100-meter butterfly and one in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Javier Zuluaga Vásquez, para-swimming coach in Risaralda, stated: “I am very satisfied with the achievements of our athlete Yonathan Galvis, where we corroborate once again the good work that has been done with this athlete with whom a quite process has been going on. important and in every event that we arrive, he has always been a medalist since 2015”.

