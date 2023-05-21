Yonathan Galvis, triple metallist in the Paraswimming Open

Julian Andres Santa

Risaraldenses paraathletes continue to reap great results in the Third National Paraswimming Open, a qualifying event for the Youth Parapan American and the Paranational Games at the end of the year in the Eje Cafetero. On this occasion the protagonist was Yonathan Galvis, a triple medalist having won a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly and two bronze medals, one in the 100-meter butterfly and one in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Javier Zuluaga Vásquez, para-swimming coach in Risaralda, stated: “I am very satisfied with the achievements of our athlete Yonathan Galvis, where we corroborate once again the good work that has been done with this athlete with whom a quite process has been going on. important and in every event that we arrive, he has always been a medalist since 2015”.