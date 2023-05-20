Yongxing’s 230 service items are “trans-provincially handled” and continue to promote the reform of government services- District and County News- Hunan Online

Continue to promote the reform of government services, and continue to expand the capacity to handle matters in different places

Yongxing’s 230 service items are “trans-provincially handled”

Huasheng Online, May 19th (full-media reporter Li Bingjun, correspondent He Zhengjun and Xu Yijun) Recently, the staff of the comprehensive window of “cross-provincial handling” of the Yongxing County Government Service Center received a consultation call from Mr. Liu in Foshan, Guangdong. Due to the needs of career development, He urgently needs to change the business scope of a company registered in Yongxing. The staff introduced him to the business of “inter-provincial handling”, instructed him to prepare relevant materials, and logged on to the Foshan government service platform to make online declarations. After helping Mr. Liu to complete the company change materials, the Yongxing County Government Service Center continued to apply for approval.

“Trans-provincial general handling” allows enterprises and the public to submit applications for government services and obtain processing results nearby through the whole process of online handling, collection and handling in different places, and joint handling in multiple places. At present, Yongxing County’s “inter-provincial handling” has covered all provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) in the country, and there are 230 government service items, which can be directly handled in 386 counties across the country. In the first four months of this year, the county handled a total of 5,362 cases of “inter-provincial handling”, a year-on-year increase of 27%.

There are more than 150,000 migrants in Yongxing County working outside the city. In the past, many government services needed to be handled in the place of household registration, which was time-consuming and laborious. In order to facilitate enterprises and the masses to handle affairs, in recent years, the county has focused on matters closely related to enterprises and the masses that need to handle affairs in different places, combined with the list of high-frequency government services “trans-provincial services” issued by higher authorities, and continued to promote government service reform. Continuously expand capacity to handle matters in different places.

In order to optimize the joint guarantee service of “cross-provincial general handling”, Yongxing County has specially set up a “cross-provincial general handling” assistant agency team composed of more than 100 business backbones to provide consulting answers and guidance for online and offline declarations for enterprises and the public , remote video conference reception, off-site assistant agency, data certificate delivery and other services. Not long ago, Qin Yuxin and Zhang Mengyao from Yongxing, who were working in Guangxi and Shaanxi, respectively applied for motorcycle driving licenses in different places through the “inter-provincial handling” system, which saved them from traveling back and forth to their hometowns.

