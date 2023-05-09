Yongzhou land port “to the south to the sea to the outside” channel is built- City and state selection- Hunan Online

Yongzhou land port “to the south to the sea to the outside” passageway was built and formed

China-Europe Express, Hunan-Guangdong-Africa, and Western Land-Sea New Corridor rail-sea combined transport have been opened on a regular basis

Huasheng Online, May 8th (full media reporter Huang Liuying, Wang Kefeng, Peng Kexin, correspondent Wang Zhe) Today, Yongzhou Hunan-Guangdong non-railway-sea intermodal train was opened on a regular basis and industrial investment promotion concentrated signing activities were held. 19 projects were signed intensively, with a total investment of 12 billion Yuan. At the event site, 25 standard containers of canned oranges from Hunan Guoxiu Food Co., Ltd. departed from Yongzhou Land Port and exported to the US market through the Hunan-Guangdong non-rail-sea intermodal international freight channel.

In order to create a highland for reform and opening up in inland areas, Hunan has opened up five international freight corridors in recent years to drive regional economic development. Yongzhou City actively seized the opportunity of the construction of the capacity expansion project of the Hunan-Guizhou Railway in Yongzhou area, and built a new Yongzhou North Freight Yard with a handling capacity of 5 million tons. Since the Yongzhou North Freight Yard was officially put into operation on April 25, 2022, it has successfully connected China-Europe trains, connecting the Hunan-Guangdong-Africa rail-sea combined transport channel in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other regions, and the Western Land-Sea Corridor of ASEAN, which goes southwest to the sea, etc. The three major international logistics channels have helped the city’s railway freight volume increase from 1 million tons per year in the past to 2.2 million tons per year today.

In 2022, Yongzhou will complete a total foreign trade import and export volume of 41.51 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44.1%. The total volume and growth rate rank first among B-class cities and prefectures in the province. Among them, more than 60% of the goods are exported to ASEAN, Hong Kong, and the United States through rail-sea combined transport, rail-rail combined transport, and cross-border road transport. At present, China-Europe Railway Express, Hunan-Guangdong-Africa, and Western Land-Sea New Corridor rail-sea combined transport have been opened on a regular basis, and the “south to sea and outward” channel of Yongzhou Land Port has basically been established. Yongzhou Land Port has built a special train for Guoxiu canned food, which will further reduce transportation costs for enterprises and improve transportation efficiency. Throughout May, the company will rely on this transportation artery to send 55 containers to the United States, with a total value of about 3 million US dollars.

This year, Yongzhou land port has been attracting investment very well. 63 enterprises have come to Yongzhou for investigation and negotiation, among which 42 enterprises have reached cooperation intentions. The Yongzhou Lugang Zhonghe Yongsheng Prefabricated Vegetables + Central Kitchen Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park project, which started construction on the same day, has a total investment of 1 billion yuan. It will be completed and put into operation within 3 years. After reaching production capacity, it will achieve an annual output value of 1 billion yuan.