Home » Yoo Jae-suk “I would object if my child said he was a celebrity” Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::
News

Yoo Jae-suk “I would object if my child said he was a celebrity” Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Yoo Jae-suk “I would object if my child said he was a celebrity” Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Yoo Jae-seok, Seventeen, Ji Seok-jin, Jo Se-ho 2023.08.05 (Photo = YouTube capture) photo@newsis.com
*Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeon Jae-kyung = MC and comedian Yoo Jae-seok revealed that he did not want his children to become celebrities.

On the 5th, a video titled ‘Another summer vacation is an excuse’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Tteuntteun’. The video shows SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Joshua having a conversation with Yoo Jae-seok, Ji Seok-jin and Jo Se-ho.

When asked if he had ever regretted debuting in the entertainment industry, Joshua said, “I have no regrets. I think that if you gain a lot, you lose a lot. I think I need to strike a balance, so I’m more grateful for what I’ve gained.” Hoshi also said, “Neither do I. I’m not the type to enjoy things that are restricted because I’m an idol.”

Yoo Jae-seok said, “Seok-jin and all of them will be the same. I am very grateful,” and Jo Se-ho said, “I think I chose this job well, but it is not easy to recommend it to someone.”

In response, Ji Seok-jin said, “I think I’ll be a bit against it if my child is a celebrity,” and Yoo Jae-seok also agreed, “I’m against it too.” Ji Suk-jin said, “The probability of becoming one is too small. It is really very difficult to become like Seventeen.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis for3647@newsis.com

See also  These are the registered candidates for Mayor of Valledupar and Governor of Cesar

You may also like

Labriego was assassinated in the Serranía del Perijá

Mobilizing Social Forces: Proposal by Heilongjiang Charity Federation...

Wacken Blog: Last Concerts at the Metal Festival...

To intervene in the process against President Gustavo...

Gálisová, Hríb, Mojžis: Why we can’t cooperate |...

Flood from Daqing River Reaches Tianjin City Boundary,...

With regional meetings they seek to regulate the...

The warm summer will not show itself again...

Slovakia cannot be so hopeless that Smer is...

US Suspends Assistance Programs with Niger and Demands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy