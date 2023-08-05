Yoo Jae-suk “I would object if my child said he was a celebrity” Why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Yoo Jae-seok, Seventeen, Ji Seok-jin, Jo Se-ho 2023.08.05 (Photo = YouTube capture) photo@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeon Jae-kyung = MC and comedian Yoo Jae-seok revealed that he did not want his children to become celebrities.

On the 5th, a video titled ‘Another summer vacation is an excuse’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Tteuntteun’. The video shows SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Joshua having a conversation with Yoo Jae-seok, Ji Seok-jin and Jo Se-ho.

When asked if he had ever regretted debuting in the entertainment industry, Joshua said, “I have no regrets. I think that if you gain a lot, you lose a lot. I think I need to strike a balance, so I’m more grateful for what I’ve gained.” Hoshi also said, “Neither do I. I’m not the type to enjoy things that are restricted because I’m an idol.”

Yoo Jae-seok said, “Seok-jin and all of them will be the same. I am very grateful,” and Jo Se-ho said, “I think I chose this job well, but it is not easy to recommend it to someone.”

In response, Ji Seok-jin said, “I think I’ll be a bit against it if my child is a celebrity,” and Yoo Jae-seok also agreed, “I’m against it too.” Ji Suk-jin said, “The probability of becoming one is too small. It is really very difficult to become like Seventeen.”

