▲ Heads of major groups who attended the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable in March (Yonhap News)

While President Yoon Seok-yeol’s state visit to the United States is scheduled for late this month, it is known that about 70 businessmen, including the heads of four major conglomerates, will accompany them on an economic mission.

According to business circles on the 13th, the economic delegation formed by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Choi Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

The heads of the four major groups had previously accompanied President Yoon and the business community on a visit to Japan last month. They are also expected to attend the White House state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on the 26th.

In addition, heads of six economic organizations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Korean Industries, the Korea Employers Federation, the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, and the Korea Federation of Mid-sized Enterprises, will join the delegation.

Along with them, as many as 70 people are expected to participate as delegations, including domestic small and medium-sized companies and startups that are promoting business in the United States or have clear business plans. It is reported that companies in high-tech fields such as semiconductors, secondary batteries, electric vehicles, and future energy including hydrogen are showing interest in strengthening local networks and gaining investment opportunities.

The delegation is expected to attend various events such as the Korea-US High-Tech Industry Business Forum, the MOU signing ceremony for achievements in the high-tech industry and energy sector, and the Korea-US cluster round table centered on ventures and startups in the technology sector.

