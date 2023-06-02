Yopal and Maní in alarm for dengue, rainy season increased report of number of cases – news

During epidemiological week No. 21, the Public Health Surveillance System registered 38 new cases of dengue in the department, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal (17), Villanueva (8), Tauramena (5), Pore (2 ), Trinidad (2), Aguazul (1), Maní (1), Orocué (1) and Paz de Ariporo (1).

According to information from the Casanare Health Secretariat, promotion, prevention and control activities are being carried out, as well as the participation of educational institutions and the community environment, where recommendations are given to avoid the reproduction of the mosquito; monitoring of adult mosquitoes in cases where there is severe dengue and fumigation, in addition to the search for hatcheries in places such as sewers and collection days for useless items, are part of the actions to deal with dengue.

This was announced by the director of Public Health, Ingrid Johana Velandia Avella, who specified that in carrying out these activities they are developed in an articulated manner with the municipal Health and Government secretariats, as well as the Mayor’s Offices.

To date, the department is in alarm and registers 711 cases of dengue, of which 305 are with alarm signs, 395 without alarm signs and 11 severe dengue. As for the municipalities of Pore, Trinidad, Orocué, Tauramena and Villanueva, they are in an outbreak, while Yopal and Maní are in alarm, for which the authorities and the community are urged to intensify and eliminate the breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito to prevent this vector from reproducing and transmitting the disease.

