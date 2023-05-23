Yopal City Hall put into operation the bridge built on 34th street between carreras 14A and 15 – news

The Mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro, together with the Secretary of Infrastructure, Álvaro Luís Rivera, handed over the 34th Street Bridge between 14th and 15th races, an infrastructure that for 8 years has been a reason for struggle and management by the community and that today is a reality thanks to the political will of the local government.

This work, which is 12 meters long and which had an investment of $550 million with royalty resources, will not only bring benefits to the inhabitants of the El Nogal, Altos del Cacique, La Primavera and Nuevo Hábitat neighborhoods, but also to all Yopaleños allowing easy access to local hospital.

The work had a start date of December 2, 2022 and was projected for delivery on May 21, 2023, that is, it is a work without setbacks and that conforms to the contractual schedule.

For his part, the Mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro informed the community that this would not only be the investment for this sector, but that paving and lighting are planned for Carrera 14, as well as storm and sanitary sewers and paving for Calle 34 between 34 and 36; the latter with an investment of approximately $1,300 million pesos.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related