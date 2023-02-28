Yopal’s participation in the Anato 2023 fair, the most important in the country’s tourism sector, ended successfully, which this year closed with 38,000 professional visitors, registering an increase of 40% compared to the previous year.

There were 3 days in which the capital and the department showed Colombia and the world the many attractions and experiences that the plain offers, proving that it is an unforgettable destination.

Karen López, director of the Institute of Culture and Tourism of Yopal ICTY, assured that the participation of the city in the showcase was more than positive, managing to consolidate appointments to strengthen the five operators of tourist services that were present thanks to the entity, obtaining agreements for the commercialization of tourist experiences both in Yopal and in the region.

Yopal climbed five positions

Similarly, during the National Meeting of Regional Tourism Authorities, held within the framework of Anato 2023, Yopal’s location was highlighted as one of the 16 most competitive capitals in terms of tourism in Colombia in 2022, climbing five positions during the last two years in the Tourism Competitiveness Index of the Center for Tourism Thought – Colombia CPTUR.

According to Karen López, the creation of the Institute of Culture and Tourism by Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro, was a success that has allowed the city to grow in tourism and have a better performance in the country.

An important milestone for Yopaleños was also achieved during the trade fair: the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the ICTY and the IDT District Tourism Institute of Bogotá, the main tourist destination in Colombia according to the CPTUR index. This alliance will allow the development of joint activities to promote institutional and multi-destination strengthening, as well as positioning the two cities as ideal choices for travel.

Management with other regions

The efforts of the ICTY did not end with Bogotá, but rather expanded to the stand in Medellín, the first smart tourist destination in Colombia, where the Institute and the Undersecretary of Tourism of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín worked on issues of sustainability, public-private relations, and management of destination, axes in which the capital of Casanareña is already working in order to become an intelligent tourist destination in the long term.

With Bucaramanga, the entity made a relationship with the Municipal Institute of Culture and Tourism IMCT, with a view to a twinning between Yopal and the Santander capital, seeking to strengthen air connectivity, tourism promotion and institutional strengthening.

In the same way, contributions in bird watching, rural and community tourism were agreed with Cali. The world capital of salsa also shared its “Tourism to the neighborhood” strategy, in order to strengthen knowledge and learn about the public-private experience.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

