Yopal Mayor’s Office clarifies that it is not empowered to exempt taxi drivers from paying social security – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the former municipal mayor of Monterrey (Casanare), Orlando Martínez Ávila, and his Secretary of Government, Juan Arley Bernal Martínez, who would not have taken the necessary actions to guarantee the rights of a minor .

The ex-president would have incurred in a disciplinary offense by appointing his Secretary of Government to act in an Administrative Process for the Restoration of Rights of a minor, after the family commissioner declared herself prevented.

The disciplinary body warned that when appointing a replacement official, Martínez Ávila possibly did not know the solution route for cases in which subsidiary jurisdiction should be used.

Meanwhile, according to the evidence collected, the office secretary would not have taken any action regarding the order to process in a special way the process of restoring the girl’s rights.

In this sense, the Attorney General’s Office pointed out that, although the assignment made to Bernal Martínez was not correct, the person investigated had not expressed his arguments for not carrying out any activity, nor did he claim impediment or lack of competence or knowledge of the subject.

The Public Ministry points out that “He simply ignored the matter, did not act and let the six months that are regulated to carry out the process elapse.” Consequently, the Monterrey administration itself had to refer the matter to the Promiscuous Circuit Court of that municipality.

In the opinion of the control entity in that regulatory period, the disciplined person could have made determinations regarding the violated rights of the girl since in that aspect he was supported by the presumption of legality.

The conducts reproached to the officials were provisionally classified as serious misconduct by way of very serious fault.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

