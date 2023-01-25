After the complaint made on social networks, regarding the attention that people in vulnerable conditions receive from the Nuevo Renacer Foundation, the Yopal Mayor’s Office clarified that it had a contractual relationship with the entity during November and December, a time during which which various results were achieved.

According to the Mayor’s Office, eleven homeless people were prioritized and linked to the pilot program for comprehensive care for homeless people, a process in which they received free psychosocial care, aimed at improving their living conditions and their relationship with the environment.

The Mayor’s Office also says that for a month and 15 days the eleven beneficiaries participated in the days of rapid tests for HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, vaccination against COVID-19, influenza and tetanus. In addition, they took the course on basic bakery processes. It is noteworthy that during the time they were in the pilot program, all the attention received, as well as the food provided, was paid by the Mayor’s Office of Yopal, and those who were part of this process had communication with their support network every 8 days through telephone calls and every 15 days they received face-to-face visits from their relatives.

“When a young person comes under the problem of addiction, he comes with a behavior called denial, he wants to change, but in his own way and that’s not how things are. In the Foundation there is a therapeutic proposal where they must attend all the activities, that awakens in them the refusal to want to be in the process, that means that when the relatives arrive they will ask them to take them, that is when they begin to say that the food is bad and that they are mistreated,” said Yorley González, a therapist at the Nuevo Renacer Foundation.

Finally, from the Mayor’s Office they invited people or users who have any complaint regarding the care received, to make the respective complaints to the competent authorities.

