Home News Yopal Mayor’s Office shows the results of the Nuevo Renacer Foundation in attention to homeless people – news
News

Yopal Mayor’s Office shows the results of the Nuevo Renacer Foundation in attention to homeless people – news

by admin
Yopal Mayor’s Office shows the results of the Nuevo Renacer Foundation in attention to homeless people – news

After the complaint made on social networks, regarding the attention that people in vulnerable conditions receive from the Nuevo Renacer Foundation, the Yopal Mayor’s Office clarified that it had a contractual relationship with the entity during November and December, a time during which which various results were achieved.

According to the Mayor’s Office, eleven homeless people were prioritized and linked to the pilot program for comprehensive care for homeless people, a process in which they received free psychosocial care, aimed at improving their living conditions and their relationship with the environment.

The Mayor’s Office also says that for a month and 15 days the eleven beneficiaries participated in the days of rapid tests for HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, vaccination against COVID-19, influenza and tetanus. In addition, they took the course on basic bakery processes. It is noteworthy that during the time they were in the pilot program, all the attention received, as well as the food provided, was paid by the Mayor’s Office of Yopal, and those who were part of this process had communication with their support network every 8 days through telephone calls and every 15 days they received face-to-face visits from their relatives.

“When a young person comes under the problem of addiction, he comes with a behavior called denial, he wants to change, but in his own way and that’s not how things are. In the Foundation there is a therapeutic proposal where they must attend all the activities, that awakens in them the refusal to want to be in the process, that means that when the relatives arrive they will ask them to take them, that is when they begin to say that the food is bad and that they are mistreated,” said Yorley González, a therapist at the Nuevo Renacer Foundation.

See also  Venezuelan captured for kidnapping a 3-year-old boy in Puerto Gaitán – news

Finally, from the Mayor’s Office they invited people or users who have any complaint regarding the care received, to make the respective complaints to the competent authorities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

You may also like

A new wave of cold air will affect...

Two Colombians died during the war in Ukraine

Irregularities in the Chocó Water Plan: two tax...

Urban and Rural Markets Have a Strong Spring...

National Police celebrated Afro-descendant Day in Guacoche

Plata para el Cauca announces the DNP for...

People from all over the world participate in...

They arrest John Poulos, Valentina Trespalacios’ partner

Entrusted by Yin Yin, to illuminate the way...

Implicated in alleged corruption by ‘Casa en el...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy