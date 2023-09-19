Yopal, prosecuted subject who attacked his partner with a machete – news

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP carries out in Yopal, the Truth Recognition Hearing of the Casanare Subcase – Case 03. In the judicial proceeding, 21 members of the Army, an official from the extinct DAS and two civilians accused of ‘false positives’ accepted their responsibility for participating in the execution of murders and disappearances that were illegitimately presented as combat casualties.

During the hearing, which takes place within the framework of one of the investigations carried out by the Truth Recognition Chamber in six prioritized areas in Case 03, the 24 responsible parties recognize the war crimes and crimes against humanity charged. In addition, they refer to the damage caused to the victims, as well as to the criminal organization that was established in the XVI Brigade between 2005 and 2008.

The JEP concluded that they participated in the murder of 303 people, in 218 events that occurred in Casanare, Boyacá, Meta and Arauca.

First day of Truth Recognition Hearing

At the hearing, 116 victims accredited to the JEP are present, people from different municipalities of Casanare whose relatives were murdered and presented as alleged combat casualties.

18 relatives of the victims intervened publicly during the two days of the Truth Recognition Hearing to express the story of the effects that these serious crimes caused in their lives.

To carry out this Recognition Hearing, there was a restorative process accompanied by different professionals for more than 9 months. In total, 13 restorative meetings were held: 6 with victims, 6 with defendants, and one meeting between victims and defendants.

Judge Óscar Parra Vera, who presides over the hearing, together with Judge Catalina Díaz, from the Recognition Chamber, explained the scope of this judicial procedure. “This hearing is a starting point for accountability,” he said.

Parra clarified that although “not all those responsible are here, but rather the most responsible, that does not mean that we are not going to call to account the more than 200 people who do not have maximum responsibility.”

Individual preparatory meetings

In addition, the JEP team of psychologists, political scientists and anthropologists held 23 individual preparatory meetings, with support from the psychosocial team of the Autonomous Advisory and Defense System, SAAD – Appearientes.

With clay vases, a symbol of the long process of restoring the wounds they have had to face, the relatives of the victims of ‘false positives’ began the procedure. Derly Patiño, spokesperson for the victims, spoke about this path taken and its difficulties.

“Initially these vases were broken and with the hands of each of the family members we had to rebuild them, like our broken lives. We have joined forces and joined hands to rebuild ourselves,” said Derly, whose husband, Hugo Édgar Araque, was murdered in October 2005.

Casanare Context

In the context of Casanare, the JEP revealed the actions of a criminal network of at least 367 people who planned, executed and covered up the ‘false positives’. This network was implemented and operated in the XVI Brigade, under the command of General (r) Henry William Torres Escalante.

The battalions and operational units assigned to the XVI Brigade, whose members were immersed in this criminal organization, were: the ‘Ramón Nonato Pérez Battalion’ (Birno); the counter-guerrilla battalions 23 ‘Llaneros del Rondón’, the 29 ‘Héroes del Alto Llano’ and 65 ‘Batalla de Cachirí’.

Likewise, members of the Delta and Gaula Casanare special groups were involved, whose anti-extortion and kidnapping function was distorted and aimed at feeding operational results figures through murders and forced disappearances.

The Gaula Casanare, between 2005 and 2007, mainly reported alleged combat casualties. With only 70 men, it achieved almost the same number of results as the Infantry Battalion No. 44 Ramón Nonato Pérez (Birno) made up of more than 1,000 men.

A characteristic of the criminal network that developed in Casanare was the expenditure of public resources. The JEP collected evidence that the resources of the Gaula Directorate and Fondelibertad were used to finance recruiters and purchase weapons to implant on victims.

Victims listened to victimizers

On the first day, the victims heard the testimonies of retired sergeant Faiber Alberto Amaya Ruíz, commander of the Delta 4 group, Marco Fabián García Céspedes, retired lieutenant, commander of several special groups of units of the 16 Brigade, Edwin Leonardo Toro Ramírez, retired lieutenant , who was commander of the Delta 5 group and member of the Gaula Casanare, Zamir Humberto Casallas, lieutenant (r), and at the time, commander of the Delta 4 group, Orlando Rivas Tovar, then director of the DAS section in Casanare, Wilson Camargo Tamayo, colonel (r).

Wilson Rodríguez Mimisica, one of the two civilian recruiters accused of ‘false positives’ in Casanare, was also heard.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare, with data from the Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP

