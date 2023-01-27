Home News Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the dialogue tables they held with the Mayor’s Office – news
News

Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the dialogue tables they held with the Mayor’s Office – news

by admin
Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the dialogue tables they held with the Mayor’s Office – news

Aguazul, Chámeza, Maní, Monterrey, Recetor, Sabanalarga, Tauramena, Trinidad and Yopal appear at this alert level established by IDEAM, after the increase in temperature and strong winds.

Risk Management of the Government of Casanare released this early warning, urging the community to know, reduce and be prepared for this type of emergency, which is activated especially by human activity.

IDEAM also confirmed a yellow alert for the Department of Arauca in the municipalities of Arauca and Tame and an orange alert for Meta in the municipalities: Barranca de Upía, El Castillo, Lejanías, Mapiripán, Puerto Lleras, Puerto Rico, San Martín and Uribe. .

Finally, in the Orinoquía region, the red alert falls on Vichada, especially in Cumaribo and Puerto Carreño where year after year there are large-scale forest events that force the mobilization of relief organizations from various parts of the country.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 24, 2022

You may also like

El Huila will participate in the first National...

The sentence of alias Otoniel will be known...

Meeting between Francia Márquez and Gorgona communities postponed

Take advantage: open call for Companies + 2023

This earns a referee in Colombian professional soccer:...

Rights acquired in the pension

They are already training in UTP pools

District will receive technical assistance for the construction...

Another Huilense died in the United States

Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy