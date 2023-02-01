Home News Yopal traffic agents carry out pre-operational inspections of taxis – news
News

Yopal traffic agents carry out pre-operational inspections of taxis – news

by admin
Yopal traffic agents carry out pre-operational inspections of taxis – news

The Traffic Agents of the Yopal Mobility Secretariat carried out pre-operational inspections of taxi-type individual transport vehicles, which provide service in the municipality.

From the Secretariat they indicated that this is a preventive action, which consists of an inspection of the vehicle, the styling and pressure of the tires, also verifying the optimal operation of its electrical and mechanical systems. In short, that the lights, brakes, windshield and other elements fulfill their functions, that drivers carry the necessary elements for circulation (full first aid kit, current multipurpose fire extinguisher), as well as having up-to-date documentation.

“It’s not persecution”

These inspections are carried out from the secretariat in order to comply with Decree 1079 of 2015 “By means of which the Sole Regulatory Decree of the Transport Sector is issued.”, and, that, in this way, they can carry out the issuance of the Operation Card.

Thus, the relevance of this action is found so that public transport vehicles can circulate in the city and provide the service safely. In this sense, the Ministry of Mobility will also be in charge of advancing this process with the buses.

The Ministry of Mobility has pointed out that these reviews are not due to any persecution of the taxi drivers’ union, but rather are aimed at guaranteeing safety in the provision of the service, both to users and to the drivers themselves.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident on the Paz de Ariporo - Hato Corozal road - news

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines The...

Uber, Didi, Cabify: What is the preferred transport...

The main objectives and tasks of the three-year...

San Diego needs to bypass the dual carriageway...

“Titans tour 2023” arrives

China’s Sichuan birth registration abolishes marriage prerequisites –...

The cleaners for the schools appeared

They issue a list of charges against secretaries...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News Actively...

Unemployment rate in Neiva closed at 11.4% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy