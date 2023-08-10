You are faced with only two options

Yemenat

Saleh Habra

O (Ansar Allah), do not exaggerate the humiliation of the people who embraced you, and gave the most precious thing they had with you, and do not enjoy their suffering..!

Nine years in which he swallowed death, hoping that you have the solution and that you will appreciate his stances and his great sacrifices.

However, your war has no horizon and it will not stop in decades; Because if it stands with the outside, it will turn with the inside, and the people pay the price for it with their lives and livelihood.

Therefore, you are faced with two choices:

Either you will continue in power in exchange for providing the people with a decent life in terms of salaries, health, education, reform of the judiciary, and the fight against corruption.

And just as you created the justifications for war in order to seize the people’s capabilities, you must make the justifications for peace and reconcile with the world around you and with the interior in order to preserve the remaining livelihood in the life of your people.

Either you accept the formation of a real government in which you will be a participating component like the rest of the components of the people, as Hizbullah did, and you will be free from monopolizing the country’s politics and shouldering the responsibility of the people. And I promise you that this government will conclude agreements with its surroundings, reopen airports, provide the people with a decent life at all levels, and be responsible before the people.

As for ruling the people with iron and fire, determining their fate, imposing things on them that they do not believe in, and forcing them to be hostile to the world and to die of hunger and disease, then this is one of the great things, and its consequences will be disastrous for you. And beware, as one of the ancient historians said, the Yemenis have a stronghold, for Yemen has a stronghold like the lions.