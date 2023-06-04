You are no longer in the car, you like to criticize, Horner retorted to Rosberg. In Spain, the Mercedes and Ferrari upgrades worked differently

Max Verstappen is unstoppable this season. Red Bull still undefeated.

Even after the first race of the season in Bahrain, George Russell from Mercedes made a prediction according to which Red Bull could win all the races of the current year. Many of us said at the time that, despite Red Bull’s huge lead, such a prediction was unrealistic.

After all, a lot of unpredictable things happen in F1. It is still true that not every race has to suit a given pilot, so to speak, and there are also factors at play that are out of control. Weather or technical problems. But after the first seven races, Red Bull’s lead is huge and Verstappen is driving flawlessly.

Even a “non-fan” of Red Bull has to admit that this stable has done a fantastic job in developing this year’s car. A good example was the view during the recent Monaco Grand Prix, where thanks to the shots from below we could see the meticulously designed floor of the car.

Similar footage of Mercedes and Ferrari single-seaters showed us why Red Bull is somewhere completely different. Even before the race in Barcelona, ​​Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted it: “In my opinion, Verstappen is in a different league.” It makes me angry that I have to say it like that, but it’s reality. They did the best job, the racer drives excellently and they are simply far ahead.”

In this text you will learn:

that Verstappen continues to rewrite the statistics;

how Horner cooled off critic Rosberg;

how the Mercedes upgrades worked;

that Ferrari and Aston Martin were in the background;

why McLaren fans have hope.

Verstappenovo already seen

Red Bull showed its form on, according to many, the most representative track in F1. Verstappen won by 24 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes. There is no need to further analyze Verstappen’s path to victory, as it was very straightforward.

It is best summed up by the fact that he won his third Grand Slam (winning pole position, leading every lap of the race, winning the race and setting the fastest lap of the race).

In addition, he scored his sixth career hat-trick (taking pole position, setting the fastest lap of the race and winning the race).

At the same time, it was his ninth race, which he won in a start-finish manner and in which he did not let his opponent in front of him even for a second.

The defending champion took his 40th career win in Spain and is just one behind the iconic Ayrton Senna in fifth place in the all-time charts. Verstappen enjoyed a round victory at the circuit where he won for the first time in the 2016 F1 season. He then won by six tenths of a second ahead of Kimi Räikkönen in Ferrari. Today was much smoother.

And the last statistic about Red Bull’s dominance. After the Spanish Grand Prix, the RB19 has already led 401 laps this season, with the remaining teams splitting the remaining 16 laps. It was the 99th victory in F1 for Red Bull.

Verstappen could be satisfied after the race. “It’s a pleasure to drive such a car. Today it performed again. We had a different strategy, but I think it was mostly correct. Another good weekend, which makes me happy. Perhaps we will continue to do so.”

Points were also won by the other side of the garage. Sergio Pérez messed up Saturday’s qualifying and finally started from the eleventh row. He finished fourth in the race. “Overall during the weekend, I felt like we just weren’t there,” summed up the Mexican, who is still in second place, but already 53 points behind his team-mate.

2016 world champion and currently Sky Sports TV pundit Nico Rosberg asked team boss Christian Horner after the race about Pérez’s less-than-flattering pace at the start of the grand prix.

The answer was: “You are enough