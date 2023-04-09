Jennifer Restrepo de la Pava

With an edible coating, made from the starch extracted from the avocado seed, UdeA scientists seek to reduce the absorption of oil during the frying process of the potatoes and the content of acrylamide, a carcinogenic and neurotoxic substance.

Have you ever had a very toasty, burnt or sour potato chip? During the preparation of some foods such as bread, cookies, toast, panela, coffee, and French fries —whether they are baked or fried at temperatures above 120 °C—, a thermal degradation process occurs, where toxic chemicals such as acrylamide are produced.

Acrylamide is considered a chemical contaminant from food processing and was classified by the World Health Organization as a carcinogenic substance, that is, it causes different types of cancer or favors its appearance. Also, it is considered mutagenic —which it produces in the DNA of a cell— and neurotoxic —which inhibits or alters the functions of the nervous system—, in addition to causing reproductive problems.

This substance “is formed mainly by the interaction of reducing sugars present in food and an amino acid called asparagine when heated. A higher oil temperature favors the appearance of this compound,” explained Óscar Alfonso Vega Castro, coordinator of the Food Biotechnology research group, Bioali, from the University of Antioquia, a team that sought alternatives for food processing at the local level. taking into account that frying and baking food (cookies, potatoes, among others), is very common in homes and on the streets of Colombia.

Briana Davahiva Gómez Ramírez, Master in Science, Technology and Food and in Human Nutrition and Food Sciences, said about the processing of this toxic compound: “Most acrylamide is discarded or discarded by our system, especially in urine . There are investigations that speak of an excretion of 95%, other reports speak of 80%. This is not yet clear. In reality, an accumulation or high consumption is not needed, if the substance damages any nitrogenous base of the DNA, that is, it can cause carcinogenic, mutagenic or neurotoxic processes.

He added that another route of formation of acrylamide is through the smoke or vapor of the oil. In very high concentrations, breathing it in can cause confusion, lethargy, and other neurological symptoms.

Taking into account the health complications caused by the presence of acrylamide in food, the European Commission has published Regulation (EU) 2017/2158, which establishes mitigation measures and reference levels in different food groups, including they fries. Currently, said regulation expresses that specifically French fries should contain levels of this compound below 750 µg/kg (micrograms per kilo).

In this sense, the analyzes carried out by the Bioali group on different portions of French fries bought on the streets determined that they contain an average of 200 micrograms of acrylamide per kilo of potatoes, but this value could be higher.

Regarding the values ​​of acrylamide in French fries with the coating formulated with the starch extracted from the avocado seeds and oregano essential oil, it was 99 µg/kg, reducing the acrylamide content in the potatoes by almost 45%. fries.

Protector de Hass

In its research “Characterization and application of a starch coating extracted from the avocado seed (Persea americana L cv. Hass) as an alternative to reduce the acrylamide content in French fries”, the Bioali Group discovered that, the starch of The avocado seed is an ideal cover to “protect the potatoes”, it reduces the absorption of fat and decreases the formation of acrylamide, providing a protective effect, since the starch gelatinizes, preventing the escape of water and reducing the absorption of oil on the potatoes.

After processing the seed, this avocado starch remains.

According to the characterizations made to the starch extracted from the avocado seed, which were carried out at Poltec SAS, a company allied in the project, it was possible to determine that “starch can have different applications, such as in fabric dyeing and in the development of polymers, specifically coatings. “The coating could be aimed at manufacturers of pre-frozen potatoes, we think it can be useful for small and medium-sized companies and for sellers of French fries,” said Diana Carolina Bedoya Cañaveral, Marketing Coordinator for Poltec SAS.

However, while the results are promising, some challenges remain. According to Vega Castro, the first of these is to improve the starch extraction process from the avocado seed and strengthen the regulation of acrylamide content in food in Colombia, since, although Invima has carried out some studies on acrylamide content in food, no specific regulation has been issued in this regard, added Professor José Contreras, co-investigator of the project.

Finally, other properties of the coating remain to be studied, such as water vapor permeability and its possible application in other foods, according to Diana Granda, a researcher at the Bioali group. For Poltec SAS, to continue working with the University to develop solutions that support different national industries that can use starches from various sources in their production chains.

To reduce contaminants during the frying of the potatoes, it is recommended to have new oil, not reused; use thicker potatoes and give them a good wash to reduce the content of starches, compounds of sugar chains.