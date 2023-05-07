Home » You can now pay with QR in Regulated Parking Zones
News

You can now pay with QR in Regulated Parking Zones

by admin
You can now pay with QR in Regulated Parking Zones

Users of the Regulated Parking Zones in Medellín will be able to pay for the use of the spaces with mobile applications with a QR code such as Bancolombia a la Mano and Nequi.

In Medellín there are 2,898 cells enabled in the 23 Regulated Parking Zones (ZER), in which approximately 1.4 million people use each year now. From now on they will be able to simplify their payment process and improve interaction with the operators of said public parking areas, which are located in the communes of Aranjuez, La Candelaria, Laureles-Estadio and El Poblado.

For the use of the ZER, the promoters of Terminales Medellín, identified with a blue vest, must collect the parking use fee in advance, for which two options are available: in cash and with the Bancolombia A la mano and Nequi App applications. For these, a QR code is generated from a mobile device of the promoter, which will be scanned with the user’s cell phone and which will generate the value of the parking time. Once the payment is made, the corresponding receipt is delivered.

In Medellín, more than 26,000 people park weekly in the ZER, for which Terminales Medellín has 260 promoters and 22 coordinators. The average annual collection of the ZER reaches $8,500 million.

The Mayor’s Office reiterates to the users of the ZER that it is essential to require the promoter to provide the parking usage fee ticket, which allows recording how many vehicles arrive in the area and the user to know the parking time and the value of the charge.

It may also interest you: At the Olaya Herrera airport there are free tango and milonga classes

You may also be interested in

You may also like

Wang Weizhong went to the Beijiang embankment to...

Brighter and tidier: Reopening of the Kunsthalle Rostock...

A security plan related to local body elections...

Minors apprehended for theft in Neiva

Branded smartphones almost twice as expensive as 8...

No improvement expected

Bogotá: Reform the Pico y Placa? seven candidates...

On drugs, drunk, way too fast: the police...

Yi Lianhong: Seek depth and truth, the key...

Kevin Costner files for divorce after 18 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy