You can now pay with QR in Regulated Parking Zones

Users of the Regulated Parking Zones in Medellín will be able to pay for the use of the spaces with mobile applications with a QR code such as Bancolombia a la Mano and Nequi.

In Medellín there are 2,898 cells enabled in the 23 Regulated Parking Zones (ZER), in which approximately 1.4 million people use each year now. From now on they will be able to simplify their payment process and improve interaction with the operators of said public parking areas, which are located in the communes of Aranjuez, La Candelaria, Laureles-Estadio and El Poblado.

For the use of the ZER, the promoters of Terminales Medellín, identified with a blue vest, must collect the parking use fee in advance, for which two options are available: in cash and with the Bancolombia A la mano and Nequi App applications. For these, a QR code is generated from a mobile device of the promoter, which will be scanned with the user’s cell phone and which will generate the value of the parking time. Once the payment is made, the corresponding receipt is delivered.

In Medellín, more than 26,000 people park weekly in the ZER, for which Terminales Medellín has 260 promoters and 22 coordinators. The average annual collection of the ZER reaches $8,500 million.

The Mayor’s Office reiterates to the users of the ZER that it is essential to require the promoter to provide the parking usage fee ticket, which allows recording how many vehicles arrive in the area and the user to know the parking time and the value of the charge.