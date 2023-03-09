The idea was born 20 years ago in the mind and heart of the Guajiro composer and SAYCO partner, Mtro. Roberto Calderón and finally saw the light on March 4 in San Juan del Cesar, Guajira. The Museum of Composers is a space to safeguard the life, work and memory of Vallenato music composers. The venue is made up of an immense gallery of images of several generations of composers, accompanied by readings about the origin of Vallenato music. , to the present. On the tour, we can explore a room of Compositions ranging from the romantic and costumbrista style to the so-called new wave.



That is why in this place you will be able to meet the protagonists of those songs that evoke memories for us, and that have transcended throughout the years; learn about the evolution of the genre, the different rhythms, and receive knowledge from the experience of our teachers.



On the occasion of this important event that marks a milestone in the history of vallenato; The manager and director of the museum assured that “The museum is not by Roberto Calderón, the museum is of Vallenato music, it is for everyone. He is the only one of composers of Vallenato music. The museum has as a priority the safeguarding, recording and memory of the composers of vallenato music, in accordance with the Unesco declaration of vallenato as Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.



The opening ceremony was well attended by various personalities from the musical and cultural world.



SAYCO joins this excellent initiative. Our President, the renowned teacher Rafael Manjarrez, reaffirms the support of society because with this type of works, with luxury of competition; it is showing that Colombia is culture.

