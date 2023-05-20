You cannot govern from hate – breaking latest news

Quilanga, May 19, 2023

The days go by, the events happen, the facts are recounted and history continues to be written in different voices and actors who, from different perspectives, paint and describe the events and phenomena of our beloved homeland that these days seems to enter into the uncertainty that is born of hatred, resentment and reckoning.

To refer to me, in the year 1978, by means of a referendum on January 15, the citizens empowered to vote approved the constitution number 18 that lasted 20 years, eight presidents governed, including the one ousted, due to “mental incapacity”, Abdalá Bucarán and the president, Rosalía Arteaga, which lasted three days. Then, with the interim Fabián Alarcón and the National Constituent Assembly, on June 5, 1998, the nineteenth Magna Carta was born, five presidents governed with it and two of them were removed, until, with the arrival of Rafael Correa, again in 2008, through popular consultation, the twentieth constitution was approved with 80% support, it remains in force and was drafted in Montecristi by the Constituent Assembly.

Just to analyze the last forty-five years of democracy, we have had three constitutions, 17 leaders among them, elected at the polls, others by succession and one interim. In this period, the constitutions have undergone adjustments and reforms in accordance with the spirit and ruler of the day, which undoubtedly makes long-range policies that promote unity, progress and development of all Ecuadorians impossible.

In these forty-five years it has been demonstrated that the interests of the country have been superimposed by the interests of groups of economic, political and factual power that have taken turns in different names, letterheads and colors of the political parties and tendencies from the center right to the right, populism and the proposal of 21st century socialism, which have generated a long political and economic instability that prevents balanced and harmonious development that allows us all to have equal access to good living.

There is a much more serious ingredient than the economic and political, it is trying to govern from a policy of revenge, reckoning and envy sustained in hatred that end up eating away at the spirit that gives us peace and harmony.

Let us review the actions of the rulers at the different levels and estates that are reflected in the conventional and digital media, social networks and the expressions of an empty discourse, without political or ideological identity, without principles or convictions, but rather, pour only hate, reckoning and revenge and from this reality no one can govern, no one can agree on decisions that benefit everyone, therefore, each time we will move away from the justice that must be born of peace of heart and social peace.

As a communicator there is also something very serious, which is the polarization of the media owners and their journalists, the informative story comes only from a corner without a minimum of contrast, verification and informative objectivity that has made the media become simple transmitters and even speculators of political affairs, disenchanting those of us who believe that the media have a commitment to inform citizens well. How much we need to revisit the great communication theorists and observe the deontological codes.

In the midst of this maelstrom, it is worth remembering Voltaire who said 250 years ago: “I do not share your ideas, but I would give my life to defend your right to express them.” I am sure that many remain to be commented on and that by listening our leaders must today face the challenges of the future without forgetting the past.