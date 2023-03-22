Home News ‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow riders garrison – Lazio
News

‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow riders garrison – Lazio

by admin
‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow riders garrison – Lazio

And assembly in front of the Capitol

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – A garrison of riders under the Campidoglio to denounce the ‘too many deaths on the streets of Rome’, and to say that ‘one cannot die to deliver a pizza’.

Tomorrow at 11.30 in Piazza del Campidoglio there will be a public assembly, called by the Filt Transport Federations, to listen and discuss with the food delivery workers. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy