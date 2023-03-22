news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – A garrison of riders under the Campidoglio to denounce the ‘too many deaths on the streets of Rome’, and to say that ‘one cannot die to deliver a pizza’.



Tomorrow at 11.30 in Piazza del Campidoglio there will be a public assembly, called by the Filt Transport Federations, to listen and discuss with the food delivery workers. (HANDLE).

