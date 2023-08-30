You criticize Söder’s handling of the Aiwanger affair

The Greens in Bavaria criticize Markus Söder’s handling of the Aiwanger affair. He ducks away, according to the parliamentary group leader and top candidate of the party in Bavaria, Katharina Schulze. “No more delaying tactics,” was her motto.

“No more delaying tactics”. Greens are going offensive

The parliamentary group leader and top candidate of the Greens in Bavaria, Katharina Schulze, criticizes the reaction of the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in the Aiwanger affair. “Markus Söder ducks away,” Schulze told the T-Online news portal.

“It is not possible to shift the responsibility back to the free voters. No more delaying tactics.” The mere appearance of anti-Semitism in the state government harms Bavaria’s reputation. “We are now convening a session in the state parliament. The list of questions to Hubert Aiwanger must be disclosed. ”Left boss Janine Wissler meanwhile demands that Söder break with the free voter boss: “Söder must end the cooperation with Aiwanger,” Wissler told the news portal T-Online.

“Instead, he hands him a catalog of questions and makes fun of him in the beer tent. That is not appropriate for democratic leaders. ”Regardless of the leaflet affair, there is no doubt that Aiwanger is moving on the right edge and Söder has no fear of contact here. Wissler continues: “The problem is not so much Aiwanger’s past as his present. He appears with von Storch, throws right-wing slogans at rallies and stirs up resentment.” Söder had previously announced that he would initially continue to hold on to his deputy Hubert Aiwanger (free voters).

However, further clarification is needed: the CSU boss announced that 25 questions had been formulated for Aiwanger, which he should answer in writing.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Markus Söder (archive), via dts news agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

