You drink a lot of coffee? Then you should read this

Three signs from the body that indicate excessive caffeine consumption

Coffee is one of the most popular infusions in the world and its benefits are proven. However, it is also a stimulant that, if consumed in excess, can affect health.

Excess caffeine consumption can harm the functioning of our body both physically and mentally (Freepik)

The pleasure of drinking café It is something that can be experienced at family breakfast, in the middle of the work day, or on an afternoon with friends. But the excess consumption of caffeine It can damage the functioning of the body, both physically and mentally. You may be interested in: Anxiety crisis: 10 recommendations to calm the symptoms

He café it’s not the only one drink containing caffeine because this antioxidant is also found in soda, energy drinks and even tea. But café It is the one that contains the highest level of this component. That is why it is necessary to identify the 3 signs more characteristic than this drink produces in the body: high pressurethe anxiety and the abdominal pain.

Caffeine and high blood pressure

Daily consumption of more than four cups of coffee could trigger a significant increase in blood pressure (Freepik)

The first of the signs that account for an excess of caffeine in the body it is high pressure. Daily consumption of more than four cups of café could trigger a significant increase in blood pressure, as stated by the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS). This effect begins approximately half an hour after ingesting the caffeinated drink and can persist up to four hours after consumption. This drink causes an increase in energy by blocking adenosine receptors, the chemical responsible for feelings of drowsiness. At the same time, this action on adenosine causes high pressure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, caffeine can cause a short but dramatic increase in blood pressure, even if you don’t have high blood pressure. The cause of this sudden increase in blood pressure is unclear, and the blood pressure response to caffeine varies from person to person. You may be interested in: Rates of depression among minority college students are on the rise

Each individual may react differently to caffeine and other foods or substances. If you experience an increase in blood pressure after consuming caffeine, I would recommend consulting a health professional. Because the caffeine can have a greater long-term impact on blood pressure, it is recommended that regular consumption be less than four cups of cafédaily. In the case of people with a history of high pressure or hypertension and cardiovascular diseases should moderate their consumption of this infusion.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that people limit your daily intake of caffeine at 400 milligrams, or about four or five 8-ounce (236 milliliter) cups of coffee.

Caffeine and anxiety

Caffeine stimulates brain activity, which can increase feelings of anxiety (Freepik)

Another of the signs of caffeine ingested in excess is related to one of the most common mental health disorders: anxiety. The caffeine stimulates brain activity, which can increase feelings of anxiety, in addition to raising the heart rate and the volume of blood expelled by the heart, which can speed up its functioning. The impact of these alterations on the heart and brain activity cause restlessness and susceptibility.

The excessive consumption of café It can also affect sleep, making it difficult to control emotions related to sleep. anxiety, such as worry, fear and a general feeling of dread. Furthermore, an intake of caffeine equivalent to five cups of café could trigger panic attacks especially in patients with this disorder, according to a 2022 study carried out in Switzerland. This psychological condition is a type of disorder of anxiety, which consists of sudden sensations of terror even if there is no apparent danger. You may be interested in: Half of young people feel stress and anxiety at work, according to an international report

On the other hand, in the case of those who suffer from eating disorders, who often also experience high levels of anxiety, there is an increase in heart rate, which can aggravate your symptoms of nervousness. It is best to choose less stimulating alternatives for daily consumption, for example, people with anxiety can change the café regular or other type of caffeinated beverage for decaffeinated products.

Abdominal pain caused by caffeine

Caffeine has a stimulating effect on the digestive system, which could result in stomach upset (Freepik)

The excessive consumption of café It may be associated with stomach discomfort and abdominal pain. This type of drink con caffeinehave been linked to symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux, colic, or abdominal pain.

The caffeine can cause an increase in the production of gastric acids that cause gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn, in turn, in some people, would trigger abdominal pain. Likewise, it has been shown that the caffeine It has a stimulating effect on the digestive system, which could result in stomach upset.

In the case of people who already have stomach or intestinal problems, the recommendation of the United States National Institute of Health (NIH): It is better to avoid the consumption of caffeine or reduce cups of caféwhich are taken daily.

Besides the caffeine as the cause abdominal painthe impact that a hot drink like café has in the digestive system is another factor that causes stomach ailments. According to the Mayo Clinic, coffee and other foods and drinks that contribute to gas production and bloating should be avoided, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome.

