“So far we have paid 39 million installments. And by the end of July, the investigations concluded on the applications presented in June will also be paid. One million potential applicants are still missing, but we believe that the audience was overestimated ». To take stock of the first months of operation of the single universal allowance is Maria Sciarrino, central director of INPS who has followed from the early hours the setting up of the platform and the definition of the technical instructions of the new measure of support for families.

Do you think there will be some latecomers? That is, families who will present an application from July onwards and will not be entitled to arrears?

The audience has now almost consolidated. The new questions arriving are gradually decreasing. We have carried out a very wide information campaign, also thanks to the help of the patronages. We also mentioned the deadline for the end of June. It is likely that there was some initial overestimation in the overall audience of the measure.

The rate of paid applications on those received is around 90 percent. Some files are still under investigation, other payments have been blocked, right?

Most of the applications subject to additional investigation require, for example, checks on residence permits: we have given the local offices the opportunity to verify them. There are also other instances that present irregularities in the bank details communicated for the credits. Compared to the first months we have anticipated a series of checks: now we do them in advance to avoid having to block payments later on, even if this process involves some delay compared to the beginning.

Are there many questions blocked due to conflict between former spouses on the methods of disbursement – at 50 or 100% – of the amounts?

There are about 175 thousand. We have allowed the parent who disputes the choice of the former spouse to attach the sentence of the judge who orders how these sums are to be divided. At that point it is up to the local offices to verify the documentation. In the meantime, in these cases we block payments and wait for verification before unblocking them.

Furthermore, one out of five applicants does not have the ISEE. Why do you think?

The numbers of the ISEE this year are very important, but it must be said that it is increasingly being asked for other benefits, in particular those related to income support. And in any case, the share of beneficiaries of the single allowance without ISEE continues to decrease, from month to month: many first applied for the allowance and then, subsequently, applied for the ISEE. For this reason, every month, before proceeding with payments, INPS checks for the presence of the indicator and, if necessary, recalculates the amounts due.