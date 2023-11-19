You Have the Right to Succeed

“!Success! Magical word, like gold, love, or Shangrila, evokes different visions in our minds, but always seductive.”

Og Mandino The University of Success.

Successology, that is, the study of success, has become a magnificent obsession for me since my adolescence. Fortunately I had a large library at my disposal to study, in which I found three fabulous books (Shyness conquered, by Paul C. Jagot; The mind in human relationships, de Dan Custer;y Glimpses of hope: Letters to my childrenby Braulio Pérez Marcio) that guided me to modify my character and develop a winning attitude.

We must understand that, just like a coin that when you throw it in the air you can only get heads or tails, in life, when you pursue your dreams, you can only get success or failure. There are hundreds of definitions for success, but failure is not achieving what you want, as defined by the RAE “1. Adverse result in something that was expected to happen well. 2. Adverse and unexpected event.”

What does success mean to you? Does this question seem complicated to you? In my confrontation, most people will limit themselves to considering external appearances and/or material possessions, which is why they will appreciate those who show them off as successful, and even feel a little envious of them. And very few people will consider success from an internal perspective, from the desires they desire for their life, which does not necessarily have to be money, power or material things. It could be sending your children to a better school, traveling, being free from all needs, having no debt, occasionally eating at a fancy restaurant, marrying the person you love, having children, etc.

Let me tell you that you are successful from conception. You, being a sperm, won the race to fertilize the egg that gave rise to your person, you learned to walk and ride a bicycle (I hope), you obtained degrees in primary, secondary and university, and other achievements of the which you are surely proud of; and to the extent that you have them, you can make everything you want come true. Thus, success is the progressive fulfillment of a goal or objective, and you have the right to have it.

I invite you to know your rights to succeed, which Bob Urichuck highlights as Discipline #1 in his book “12 Disciplines to achieve your dreams.” These 10 rights are of great inspiration to motivate every person to progress towards a life of prosperity and happiness.

You have the right to have dreams, desires and aspirations. Do you agree? René Descarte expressed:

“I think, therefore I am”, to connote that everything is created from mental treatment. I think (imagine, visualize, dream) and then materialize it (I exist). It all starts with a dream. So, have a dream, mix it with some emotions and beliefs that you can achieve it, and feel that you deserve it with gratitude. This is how it will come true.

You have the right to have what you want: Many times when we long for something, some external forces tell us otherwise. Mental weakness leads us to give up, but strength of spirit gives us faith and self-confidence to move forward.

You have the right to like yourself as you are: There are times when we go through life accepting comments that lead us to believe that we are not good or experienced enough. It is necessary to awaken That Something, which sleeps within us to get out of this trap and understand that we are children of God, an individualized projection of divinity.

You have the right to change: We can change many aspects of our life just by making a decision and the commitment to follow through on it.

You have the right to fail: Failure is part of daily life, but when we fail or make mistakes we feel that we are not capable of achieving what we want. Failure are lessons and learning that

lead us to systematize knowledge based on experience. Failure is a sign of progress toward success.

You have the right to be imperfect: Society places great pressure on us to act. Certainly, we seek to do the best, but we all have physical, mental or spiritual imperfections. Let us see this in others with respect, and endorse for you the third right.

You have the right to choose: The ability to choose is the most precious gift we have as human beings. It all starts with choosing our thoughts: we can choose to think about circumstances in a positive or negative light. Each person chooses how to see the glass: half full or half empty. We can choose to strive for achievement or worry and expect fear and failure.

You have the right to ask: Let us keep in mind that we do not know everything, and if we do not ask, how can we clarify our lack of knowledge? Humility is being aware of our limitation of knowledge. Have you ever looked for an address that you don’t know how to get to? What do you do about it? why feel sorry for asking? You have the right to ask questions to move forward and achieve what you want.

You have the right to decide how you use your time and energy.: Action is the only way to move towards your goal and achieve your dreams. When you have discipline, a time is defined for the tasks that arise from each action and they are executed with enthusiasm and energy. You decide to paralyze yourself out of fear or do nothing out of laziness, or assume an unwavering commitment to action and effort.

You have the right to eat when you pay; no free lunch: This concept is derived directly from the Second Epistle of the Apostle Paul to the Thessalonians in the New Testament, where Paul writes: “If someone doesn’t want to work, don’t eat either.” Nothing in life is free, it is necessary to work to get what we want. Everything happens in direct proportion to the effort we put in. To achieve what you want you must do something to make it happen.

I repeat, you have the right to succeed. If you had Aladdin’s wonderful lamp, what would you ask the genie? Wealth? Honors? Fame? Love? What do you want above all things? You can achieve everything you set your mind to. “Everything you desire intensely, with a firm and sincere purpose, can be yours. But the essential thing, the important thing, is to know what you want, to form a clear and precise image in your mind..” Adolfo Torres writes in his book The key to life and success; and he also reminds us that: “People who live in palaces, who have money, who travel in yachts and beautiful cars, are the people who started by having a defined goal in life. They had a fixed goal in mind and everything they did had that goal as an objective..”

with my writing Educate for success (Frontera Libre Magazine. Riohacha, May 2009) urged readers that it is urgent to build a more optimistic, positive and productive society, with people aware of their individual potential and more responsible and proactive in their social role. And paraphrasing what Og Mandino wrote in the book The University of successwhere he emphasizes that everything depends on himself: “Unlike most educational schools, by educating yourself for success you will not have any graduation ceremonies,…the only reward for your efforts will be the extent to which you manage to change your life for the better, in terms of peace, satisfaction and pride, as well as material achievements.” You have the right to be successful, but you have to demand it, to visualize it, to make it happen.

By: Carlos Rafael Melo Freyle

