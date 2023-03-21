In an interview, Taron Egerton revealed the reason why he wouldn’t be suitable to play James Bond and it has to do with his physical appearance. Here’s what he revealed.

Among the various names of actors they could play James Bondfor some time, there was also that of Egerton Conference. Indeed, the actor would have all the characteristics that the producers of the film are looking for in the future interpreter of 007: he is British, he has some fame, but not such as to obscure the character, he is young enough to be able to play Her Majesty’s agent for several years. Yet, he is the same Egerton to admit to not fit the role at all.

James Bond, Taron Egerton doesn’t think he’s right for the role

The actor of Kingsman he revealed, in an interview with The Telegraphfor the promotional tour of his new film, Tetris produced by Apple Original Filmwhy shouldn’t he be the right choice to play the next one James Bondafter the farewell of Daniel Craig in the latest film of the franchise, No Time to Die. Many have thought that Egerton it could be suitable precisely because he has already played a similar role in the Kingsmen franchise, where he plays Eggsy, a young recruit of a detective agency. After starring in the first two films of the saga, Egerton he is also expected to reprise the role for the third installment of the franchise, where he will explore the future of his character and how his tenure with Kingsman has changed him.

About James Bond, Egerton it was clear: not only did not receive any callsnor any proposals to meet the producers – contrary to the rumors that were circulating about Aaron Taylor-Johnson – but the actor clarifies, he certainly couldn’t be the most suitable choice. And the reason is soon said:

“You have to be really statuesque to play that role. And that’s something I still grapple with. I’ve always struggled with my weight. Being Bond is not just playing that role, but also being a symbol. And that could be funny if done for a short time, but I’ve read that Barbara Broccoli [la produttrice della saga di James Bond] He spoke of a commitment of at least 15 years.”

After the farewell of Daniel Craigthat was James Bond for 17 years and 5 films, the franchise has come to a halt: with the choice of the new 007 there will also be a new blow in the sponge that will give a restart to the entire saga and it is therefore imperative that the new interpreter reflects all the producers’ criteria and that he is able not to let himself be crushed by the weight that the character of Bond carry with I know