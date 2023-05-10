“You have to be very responsible because we are all Villavieja”

In this way, Mayor Andrés Charry reiterated that in the area there is no knowledge of the alleged presence of dissidents in the Tatacoa Desert. Departmental and police authorities supported the statements and added that the baseless information only affects tourism in the region.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

In Villavieja and especially in the Tatacoa Desert, there is no presence or knowledge of alleged FARC dissidents. This was reiterated before the Diario del Huila, the departmental, municipal and police authorities.

In the first place, Álvaro Andrés Charry Perdomo, mayor of the municipality of Villavieja in the north of Huila, pointed out in response to the rumor of the alleged presence of men outside the law, that although “almost always we are the ones who have the first-hand information hand for being precisely the first authority, until today we have no knowledge of that.

Only speculation by some citizens, but there is nothing concrete, nor official information that tells us that what is being said in some media is the reality. I am concerned about the issue of generating anxiety and more, in such an important tourist destination in the department “, established the municipal president.

A statement that was supported by Tania Peñafiel España, Secretary of the Government of Huila, who indicated that “in Villavieja we do not have any information about the presence of dissident groups or those outside the law. We don’t have any kind of research at this time in that area either.”

At the time, the public official established that “Villavieja is not involved in the latest early warning issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, 010, which does involve the municipalities of Tello and Baraya.

Villavieja is a municipality of tourist importance for the department of Huila and that is why we must safeguard and protect, not only those who live there but also the tourists, the people who visit us constantly, but we must clarify that of course at this time Villavieja enjoys significant peace of mind and that we are acting on security issues”, but he reiterated that “at this time we do not have any type of report regarding any act of violence or insecurity in this area of ​​the department.”

guaranteed security

Peñafiel España likewise expressed that although “on May 4 we held a technical security roundtable in the municipality of Villavieja, which involved the departments of Tolima and Huila, with the presence of senior military commanders, the Police and by course the Secretariat of Government of Tolima and Huila, the objective was none other than to analyze the security situation of the municipalities in the south of Tolima and north of the department of Huila, of course the border conditions between the two departments and tie efforts inter-institutional to be able to achieve joint actions that seek the security of these areas”, he pointed out.

In turn, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, Commander of the Huila Police Department, told this media outlet that there are no dissidents in Villavieja.

“Obviously it is known that the ‘Dagoberto Ramos’ mobile column is in Cauca and to the north because we had a problem with a dissident group that was ‘Ismael Ruiz’ that has borders with Tolima, that is clear and it is what we have always investigated.

And he added that together with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Army, the Judicial Police and the Government Secretariats of Tolima and Huila, they will continue to hold meetings to be able to make decisions regarding the limits between the departments, “since the limits are lend themselves to the presence of common criminals or some dissident groups.”

Tourism sector

Charry Perdomo also pointed out that this type of accusation based on assumptions only hurts the economy of the municipality, especially in the tourism sector, one of the most prominent lines.

“Obviously this is going to affect the influx of tourists to Villavieja and the Tatacoa desert, so I am also officially at the disposal of the Army and the Police, but with respect to the Mayor’s Office and being me, the first authority of the Villavieja municipality I don’t have any knowledge about what they have talked about in some media,” he said.

Faced with the tourism sector, which is affected because many people, out of fear and misinformation, would avoid making reservations or going to these places.

“We have just spent Holy Week with more than 17,000 people visiting the Tatacoa Desert and there were no mishaps, we did not have any security issues. No one has spoken of the presence of insurgent forces, neither their own nor visitors.

I am then baffled and concerned, because this type of news damages the image of the tourist destination”, he explained.

Faced with security strategies and guarantees for visitors, the president indicated that “first of all, a call for prudence is made to the media, because they only publish one piece of news, as far as I understand that it has not been corroborated by the same Police or the Army. You have to be very responsible because we are all Villavieja and any information that comes out without being official can affect the municipality and stop visitors and tourists from coming.”

He added that with a view to the next vacation season corresponding to the middle of the year, he established that a security council will be held with the aim of having a presence of more Police force in the Desert. “We have always had the support of the Army and the Police to guarantee security in the municipality of Villavieja,” he pointed out.

Finally, the local president indicated that the call for tourists is to visit the municipality of Villavieja, “it is one of the best places to enjoy the gastronomy, paleontology, culture and history that Colombia has and that the department of Huila also has. . In the desert they will be able to enjoy peace of mind and that they can come with their families to enjoy and take away the best experience that our destination can offer”, he concluded.

From the Government of Tolima, the Secretary of the Interior, Javier Triana Parra, said that the security table held last week was intended to “articulate joint actions for the region of the so-called “Tolima Grande.”

Therefore, it was established that interventions against the prevention of extortion, threats, and the consumption of narcotics will be advanced. Likewise, it is expected to increase the campaigns for young people to define their military situation and support their incorporation into the Military Forces.

“We are planning to strengthen our communication channels and be able to work for the security and tranquility of our common border, the south for the department of Tolima and the north for the department of Huila. It remains for us to continue with this work and carry out comprehensive action exercises, supporting ourselves in activities with the population, information on complaints and working together”, explained Triana Parra.