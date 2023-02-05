Cyberfeudalism, digital landlords and the electronic peasantry are the terms that will intersect in the 62.ª edition of the Cartagena International Film Festival (FICCI), to be held from March 22 to 27 in the walled city.

There will be 14 categories, including the zero sample, which will compete in this cinematographic meeting.

As every year, the best spaces are prepared for creators from Colombia, Latin America and the world to dialogue around films of any format, length, nationality, theme, genre or technique, which meet the highest quality standards, assume risks narratives and propose content of great relevance and cinematographic and human relevance. Colombian cinema and talent will be, as always, protagonists and hosts at FICCI 62.

To find out how the preparations are going, EL NUEVO SIGLO interviewed Felipe Aljure, director of the festival, who these days is adjusting all the details to meet the expectations of this sector.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How are the preparations for this festival going, do you have some titles that are going to participate?

FELIPE ALJURE: This year we have the usual sections and other new ones, as well as many feature films from Colombia and Latin America. Also documentaries, sections, animation, experimental cinema, Afro, indigenous samples, cinema from the geographical peripheries. There are conferences, impact film workshops, meetings for producers, documentary filmmakers, filmmakers… a very busy agenda.

ENS: What will the distribution of spaces be like in those five days?

FA: Fortunately, we have screens in closed and open spaces, where we have an alliance with Dolphin International and thanks to them our sound on the street is calibrated by them with high-quality, high-tech projectors. It is really an experience, because somehow people are immersed in the architecture of Cartagena. All projections will have a quality image and sound.

ENS: What advances can you give us about the academic agenda?

FA: In the academic part we have more than 100 activities, including conferences, conversations, talks and various activities. The India Catalina Awards are also held as part of the festival.

ENS: This year there are activities like movies in the neighborhoods, any premieres in those spaces?

FA: Yes, this year we have film sections in the neighborhoods, where the festival interacts with people. We are going to screen important films that have already been released in movie theaters, but that we consider should be part of the festival. In this section participate actresses, actors, directors, producers and directors who interact with the university community, with the people of the neighborhoods. For example, we are going to be at the Canapote soccer field, at universities such as Cartagena, Rafael Núñez, and many spaces so that people can enjoy all the film content.

ENS: How many films participate in the festival?

FA: Approximately 250 movies. It is quite a generous and varied sample. Clearly we know that a person in those days is not going to be able to see all the films, but that is why we plan screenings in different ways so that families also come to enjoy the festival. We have quite an important curatorship and we are still in that process.

ENS: Is there anything new this year?

FA: There is a great novelty and that is that Colombian cinema is very strong. There are a large number of titles, both documentaries and feature films. I think that’s great news. In this edition we have other news that we will tell you as we get closer to the curatorship and a little more to the festival.

ENS: You have been one of the directors who have given the most impetus to national cinema. How do you see Colombian productions compared to commercial ones?

FA: Colombian cinema has been well recognized on international stages. I think that an exercise in dialogue with the public must be carried out, so that people meet again in theaters, not only because of the sacrifice of the producers, but also so that they can fulfill their cultural work, to generate reflection, debate and act as a social transformative entity. What we have to do is get people to go see Colombian movies.

ENS: Could you name some films that are going to be screened during the festival?

FA: In the cinema section in the neighborhoods we are going to have “Rebelión”, one of the most important because of the relationship with Joe Arroyo and the people of Cartagena. In the neighborhoods we are going to have “La otra forma”, which is a very important equation movie; We are going to have “The Kings of the World”, “The Pack” and many others. This year we continue working so that the festival continues to be an engine of social and cultural change in the country and a meeting and exchange place for all races, cultures, creeds, genders and worldviews of a world in transition and above all so that each once again be an event for the transformation, growth and expansion of consciousness of the human beings who visit us every year.

61 EDITION FIGURES

The festival in its past 61st edition reaffirmed the importance of the meeting around the best of world, Ibero-American and national cinematography; living the films collectively and generating spaces for reflection that allowed all attendees to leave behind an isolation that affected the entire world and whose effects on the planetary mood are becoming evident up to now. In its 61st edition, 179 films from 57 countries were presented on 21 stages, with 197 screenings. It included the activities of Salón Ficci in 17 academic spaces and 109 events, bringing together more than 7,000 attendees. And for the Audiovisual Industry Convention – NIDO opened 15 industry and “networking” spaces with an approximate attendance of 1,400 people in its fourth edition. The traditional Cinema in the Neighborhoods program was extended to five universities and two neighborhoods in Cartagena where 27 screenings and 12 workshops were held, impacting around 3,800 people.