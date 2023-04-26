You need to know that before you buy

Whether photos, documents or entire instances – nowadays everything is stored in the cloud. Numerous companies now also rely on the cloud deployment variant. And not without reason – after all, the cloud is a future-proof system that scores in terms of scalability and availability. By outsourcing the hosting to your cloud provider – e.g. B. Atlassian – your IT teams can focus on more important issues. At the same time you reduce your hardware and hosting costs. The Atlassian Cloud is also well positioned in terms of security, compliance and governance. Sounds promising? It is!

But: How do you even move your on-premises instances to the cloud? Which cloud model suits your company? And where is your data stored if not in your own infrastructure? Our experts at Seibert Media naturally have helpful answers to these (and many other) questions.

To get useful initial information about migrating to the Atlassian Cloud, you no longer need to be in our websites Browse or make an appointment with our license team – even if you’re more than welcome to do so. Instead, we made it as easy as possible for you and created a free video course for our Seibert Media Academy turned.

New in the Seibert Media Academy: everything to do with Atlassian cloud licenses

In just 15 minutes, Kerstin from Sales Development explains the most important information and gives you some useful tips that you should know before buying your Atlassian cloud license. So be sure to watch the videos if you are involved in purchasing licenses in your company and want to learn about the following topics:

Have we made you curious? With just one click on the button you get to the Academy course – just create an account and get started:

Start with us in the Atlassian Cloud and secure your Academy ticket!

And we have good news for you! Because whether you want to start alone or in pairs (i.e. with more support from Seibert Media) in the Atlassian Cloud: If you sign up for one of our migration packages If you decide to move from Confluence or Jira On-Premises to the cloud, you automatically secure access to our e-learning content for Jira and Confluence Cloud at no additional cost!

Our Academy offering can be a real support when it comes to making your teams feel comfortable moving to the Atlassian Cloud and getting to grips with the new tools faster. So your admins can e.g. B. prepare for an independent cloud migration, while your users train themselves on-demand and independently in using Jira or Confluence Cloud.

Depending on how much support you need, you will be in the Academy theme worlds “Road to Cloud” and “Cloud Onboarding” find what you are looking for: We have bundled all the important learning content that you and your employees need for a smooth start in the Atlassian Cloud there. And the best thing about it is: If you decide on the free self-service package, you can use all courses in the “Road to Cloud” theme world immediately!

Are you already a customer of Seibert Media? Then inform yourself here about how to get access to the Seibert Media Academy and thus also to our easy-to-consume course Atlassian Cloud Licenses.

Save the Date: Atlassian Cloud Day am 20. Juni 2023

If you browse the “Road to Cloud” learning content, you will also come across the two videos “The Atlassian Cloud and data protection” by and with our data protection expert Thomas Rosin and “How Seibert Media migrated to the cloud with Confluence” by our colleague Steve Hoffmann. These are exciting lecture recordings from the 1st Atlassian Cloud Day – an event for Atlassian server customers and those interested in the cloud who want to find out more about the migration to the Atlassian cloud.

Not only these two lectures, but the entire event was so well received by our participants that we 2. Atlassian Cloud Day will host! So mark that one 20. June 2023 in your calendar. Do you immediately have questions or topics about cloud migration that you would like to discuss with us there? Then send it to us and actively shape the agenda! Just click on the Link to our event website and fill out the email form at the bottom of the page. We look forward to you!

Further information

Training on demand – with the Seibert Media Academy

Atlassian Cloud with a new data storage option: data residency explicitly in Germany

Frag Daniel #1: Let’s talk money! Pricing in der Atlassian Cloud

Ask Daniel #2: Mission Migration! This is how a move to the Atlassian Cloud works

Ask Daniel #3: That’s why migrating to the Atlassian Cloud is worth it

Next stop: Cloud – that was the 1st Atlassian Cloud Day