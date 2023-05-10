Home » ‘You Quiz’ Kim Woo-bin, his heart at the time of his battle with nasopharyngeal cancer… “I was afraid, could I go back to my seat?”
'You Quiz' Kim Woo-bin, his heart at the time of his battle with nasopharyngeal cancer… "I was afraid, could I go back to my seat?"

‘You Quiz’ Kim Woo-bin, his heart at the time of his battle with nasopharyngeal cancer… “I was afraid, could I go back to my seat?”

▲Kim Woo-bin. (Source = tvN ‘You Quiz on the Block’ capture)

Actor Kim Woo-bin shared his feelings while fighting nasopharyngeal cancer.

tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’, which aired on the 10th, was a special feature of ‘Everyday Hero’, and Kim Woo-bin appeared and talked about various things.

On this day, Kim Woo-bin said, “I was upset because I only lived in the future while I had a short hiatus. that was sad I enjoyed the moment, but I wish I could have enjoyed it more fully,” he said. “Now I try to enjoy that moment. For example, I look more into the eyes of the person I am talking to or what they are wearing. I didn’t have many regrets because I had such a time. I feel like I had a good day.”

Regarding fighting the disease, he said, “I was afraid. Because it has to do with life. It was so scary and scary,” he said. “After recovering, I thought about whether I could go back to the place I used to be or if I could work again. You cheered me on so much that I became healthy thanks to that. I am so grateful,” he said, expressing his feelings at the time.

Kim Woo-bin said, “I never thought that I would not be able to overcome the pain. Of course I thought I would overcome it, but I thought about whether I could go back to work.” I had a great desire to go back,” he confessed.

“I thought it was a vacation that the sky gave me. The original is positive. I don’t think there are only advantages or only disadvantages in everything. Since I have been busy without rest, I thought that at this point, think about your health, Heaven gave me a vacation. It helped a lot,” he said.

“Thanks to that, I looked back on the past and saw a lot of my family in particular. It was 2 years away by car, but I went only a few times a year. I took it for granted because I could see it anytime.” “My mother, your eyes look like this. I became very observant. She was sad and happy, and it seems that she heard a lot of mixed emotions.”

Regarding his first appearance after recovering through the award ceremony of the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Kim Woo-bin said, “I delivered the news of my fight against the disease and left a handwritten letter to the fans. One day, I said that I would return in good health as if nothing had happened, but I always wanted to keep that promise. because you’re worried You may be upset when you see the changed appearance,” he said, bringing a sense of emotion.

