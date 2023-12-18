You still have time to claim your tax refund in the United States

New Mexico Department of Taxes and Revenue Holds $6 Million in Unclaimed Tax Refunds

The New Mexico Department of Taxes and Revenue has reported that $6 million in tax refunds is currently unclaimed. It has come to light that not all of the money in that sum is undistributed, as some of it may not have been withdrawn from the debit cards. However, in other cases, refunds have been returned because the postal address does not match the one specified in the tax return.

The department has confirmed that approximately 16,700 unclaimed tax refund checks are in an account controlled by the New Mexico Department of Taxes and Revenue. In response, the state intends to return these checks to taxpayers who filed their 2022 tax returns.

Furthermore, the department revealed that more than $6 million in tax refunds have been returned to Tax and Revenue, as they could not be delivered by the postal service. These unclaimed refunds have now been returned to the Department’s Unclaimed Property office.

For individuals who believe their tax refund may be part of the unclaimed $6 million, the first step is to search the unclaimed properties database. If their names appear on the list, they can claim the refund check directly on the website or submit an email with all their information to nm.rebates@tax.nm.gov.

Additionally, individuals who have not updated their mailing address can do so by creating an account at tap.state.nm.us or submitting form RPD-41260. It is worth noting that relatives of deceased taxpayers may also claim their economic stimulus. Currently, only about 11,500 2023 refund checks have been delivered.

The New Mexico Department of Taxes and Revenue is urging taxpayers to check if they are owed a refund and to take the necessary steps to claim it. With millions of dollars in unclaimed tax refunds, now is the time for New Mexico residents to ensure they are not missing out on money that belongs to them.

Share this: Facebook

X

